Boylston police officer hit in Fitchburg; suspect still on the loose

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A Boylston police officer who serves on the State Police Task Force was injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Fitchburg.

Sky25 was over the scene on Mechanic Street where investigators were canvassing the area.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit was executing a search warrant at 182 Mechanic Street in Fitchburg. The target of the search warrant, an adult male, fled the address and got into a vehicle before officers could stop him.

The suspect struck the officer with his vehicle while fleeing the scene, according to police. The male officer, who was on foot during the accident, suffered non life threatening injuries and was transported to UMass Medical Center. He is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

After an extensive search, the suspect has still not been located. A follow up investigation by the state police is ongoing.

The identity of the officer hit is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

