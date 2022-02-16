ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here’s How Pete Really Feels About Kanye ‘Attacking’ & Accusing Him of Trying to ‘Destroy’ Kim’s Family

By Jenzia Burgos
 2 days ago

If you’ve been following Pete Davidson and Kanye West’s beef , chances are, you’re wondering what the Saturday Night Live star makes of all this drama with the Yeezy founder. Well, according to a new report by Hollywood Life, Pete isn’t “afraid” of Ye—but that doesn’t mean he’s going to engage with him anytime soon.

The 28-year-old comedian is reportedly attempting to “stay away” from Kanye after the 44-year-old rapper took to social media to call him a “ d—ckhead ” and accuse him of trying to “destroy” his family amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian s alum, for her part, filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 before moving on with Pete several months later. Now, Pete is just trying his best to “be there” for Kim as her estranged husband continues to express his desire to get back together with the SKIMS founder—all while launching threats at her new beau and asking fans to slam their relationship online.

“Pete has obviously never been in a situation like this before so understandably, he’s still trying to figure out how to navigate this whole thing,” a source told HollywoodLife on February 16, 2022. “Pete isn’t afraid of Kanye, but he does wish that all of this drama was behind Kim. The best thing Pete knows how to do is just be there for Kim and try to be as supportive a boyfriend as possible.”

The insider went on to note that while Pete “knew there was some drama surrounding her divorce” when he first started dating Kim in late 2021, “it didn’t bother him because he felt that Kim was handling her own business.” But now, things have continued to escalate given Kanye’s incendiary posts on social media, and Pete is handling his relationship with Kim more delicately. “Now that Kanye has dragged Pete into this, of course he has some type of feelings. But he feels like the best thing to do is stay away from Kanye and not poke the bear, so to speak,” the insider added. “He is focused on doing his own thing, and he won’t let Kanye get in the way of their relationship.”

A second source told Hollywood Life that Pete is stuck “between a rock and a hard place when it comes to navigating Kim and Kanye’s issues,” as he’s trying to be there for Kim while also dealing with his own feelings on the matter. “He is trying to stay out of it, he is trying to focus on Kim’s feelings on it and be there for her, but at the same time he is human and when someone is attacking you, you can only take the high road for so long before it starts to affect everyday life and the relationship he has with Kim,” the source explained. “They are both trying to separate it and are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, so a lot of these things are being thrown on the wayside.”

“Pete is just trying to live his life, be there for Kim and just make sure that everything goes as smoothly as possible,” the second insider continued. “He doesn’t want to poke the bear even though it is very, very difficult. It is a process that Pete is trying to figure out all on the fly with Kim. It is certainly a mix of emotions of trying not to care, not caring at all and caring too much. Pete is very aware that anything can change in a heartbeat, and he hopes he is at a place in which he knows totally how to handle it. Big-time learning and maturity experience.”

Hollywood Life’s report comes just days after Ye took to social media to blast Pete in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts. In one post, the rapper slammed Pete, calling him a “dirty ass” before noting he would never allow the comedian to meet his children with Kim. The former couple share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “Hold your spouse close,” Ye wrote in the since-deleted post. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.”

In another since-deleted post, Ye shared a photo Kim and Pete out on a date before alleging that the comedian dated politician Hilary Clinton. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” Kanye captioned the post. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner's 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire.

