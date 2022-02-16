Vermont H.S. sports scores for Wednesday, February 16: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

WEDNESDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Men’s basketball

Vermont 71, New Hampshire 50

Women’s basketball

Vermont 61, New Hampshire 58

Men's lacrosse

Vermont 16, Penn State 10

WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Mount Mansfield 55, Essex 46

M: Cherise Shamp 13 points. Brianna Brownell 10 points. Jada Diamond 10 points.

E: Emilyrose Mercier 10 points. Emma Whitney 8 points.

Note: Essex led 28-27 at halftime. MMU used a 17-12 edge in the fourth quarter for the road win.

Champlain Valley 44, Burlington 24

CV: Shelby Companion 18 points, 3 steals. Addi Hunter 7 points, 6 rebounds. Elise Berger 5 assists.

B: Nylah Mitchell 11 points.

Note: CVU led 31-11 at halftime.

Rutland 50, Brattleboro 30

Boys basketball

Williamstown 62, Harwood 51

W: Blake Clark 22 points, 5 steals. Thomas Parrott 21 points, 7 rebounds.

H: Tobey Bellows 16 points. Zack Smith 10 points.

Note: Williamstown took control in the second half outscoring Harwood 44-24.

Hazen 44, Lamoille 25

H: Tyler Rivard 20 points. Xavier Hill 9 points.

L: Jackson Stanton 7 points. Liam Dearborn 6 points.

Winooski 53, Blue Mountain 41

W: Trevon Bradley 18 points, 6 steals, 5 assists. Sharras McIver 11 points, 3 steals, 3 assists, 7 rebounds. Ayden Johnson 10 points, 3 steals, 4 rebounds. Taylen Bennett 7 points, 16 rebounds, 4 blocks.

B: Evan Dennis 12 points. Ricky Fenemore 10 points.

Note: Winooski went on a 10-2 run to close out the game.

Milton 52, Enosburg 47

M: Colin Mathis 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks. Hunter McClellan 8 points. Ben Godin 6 points. Sam Plouffe 5 points.

E: Devyn Gleason 13 points. Shea Howrigan 9 points. Gavin Combs 8 points.

Note: In the fourth quarter Milton extended its lead to 12 points. In the final 2 minutes, Enosburg came back to within 3 points. Milton’s Josh Reil hit 2 free throws to push it to a 5-point lead with 6 seconds left, and held on for the win.

Montpelier 84, Randolph 44

M: Jonah Cattaneo 19 points. Carson Cody 13 points. Andrew Tringe 12 points. Cleo Bridge 10 points.

R: Levi West 23 points. Ethan Davignon 12 points.

Spaulding 62, U-32 42

S: Isaiah Terrill 17 points. Cooper Diego 14 points. Grady Chase 14 points.

U: Carter Stowell 15 points. Caleb Trombly 10 points.

Northfield 77, Craftsbury 37

N: Adam King 21 points. Ethan Miller 13 points. Carson Smit 12 points. Hayden Lilly 11 points.

C: Zas Zendik 12 points.

Danville 60, Twinfield 39

D: Dillon Brigham 21 points. Andrew Joncas 19 points. D: Christian Young 10 points.

BFA-Fairfax 60, Oxbow 27

Richford at Stowe, 7 p.m.

Peoples at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Lyndon at Thetford, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

Spaulding 4, South Burlington 1

S: Hope Brunet 1G. Sabrina 1A. Sofie Richland 1A. Abby Brennan 25 saves.

SB: Emily Morris 2G. Rebecca McKelvey 1G, 1A. Chelsea Bell 1G. Ruby Harrington 1A. Zoe Tewksbury 1A. Mattie Cetin 10 saves.

Note: South Burlington led 1-0 early in the second period before visiting Spaulding struck for four unanswered goals.

U-32 4, Harwood/Northfield 0

U: Alyssa Frazier 3G. Caitlyn Fielder 1G. Grace Lagerstedt 2A. Jin Clayton 7 saves.

H/N: Jordan Hunter 55 saves.

Woodstock 7, Burr and Burton 0

W: Lily Gubbins 3G, 1A. Skylar Haley 1G, 1A. Kassidy Haley 1G, 1A. Isabel Konijnenberg 1G. Alix Livingston 1G. Gracelyn Laperle 2A. Hannah Gubbins 2A.

Essex 7, Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield 2

E: Abby Smith 3G. Taylor Senecal 4G, 2A. Abby Lacross 1A. Nielse Maddalena 1A. Gillian Bryuns 1A. Ella Gibbs 1A. Kelsan Carter and Sophie Krauss combined for 15 saves.

CM: Hannah Schmid 1A. Samara Tucker 1G. Sabina Brochu 1A. Benny Benson 1A. Gracie Deavitt 18 saves.

BFA-St. Albans 8, Kingdom Blades 1

A: Sophie Zemianek 3G, 1A. Caroline Bliss 1G, 1A. Jodie Gratton 2G, 1A. Seneca Lamos 1G, 1A. Annika Fersing 1G. Maddie Montagne 1A. Rowan Howrigan 1A. Bri Jarvis 1A. Makenna Montgomery 16 saves.

K: Randi Fortin 1G. Gabrielle Griffith 1A. Courtney Lewis 34 saves.

Rice 3, Middlebury 2

R: Katie Craig 3G. Becky Penny 2A. Lindsey Taylor 15 saves.

M: McKenna Raymond 1G. Patience Hanley 1G, 1A. Lily Finn 1A. Taylor Betourney 1 save. Ruby Hubbell 7 saves.

Note: Craig struck three times in the first period.

Rutland 6, Brattleboro 0

Stowe at Missisquoi, 4:45 p.m.

Boys hockey

Spaulding 1, Champlain Valley 0

S: Jamison Mast 1G. Jameson Solomon 1A. Mason Otis 1A. Ellison Fortin 28 saves.

C: Jason Douglas 27 saves.

Hartford 3, Brattleboro 1

H: Connor Tierney 1G. Lochlan Park 1A. Ezra Mock 1G, 1A. Nolan Morlock 1A. Joseph Barwood 1G. Davey Bradley 13 saves.

B: Will Miskovich 1G. Will Taggard 1A. Derek Harvey 37 saves.

Essex 3, BFA-St. Albans 1

E: Tobey Cram 1G. Justin Prim 2G. Matt Cincotta 1A. Braedon Hemenway 1A. Max Foster 31 saves.

B: Aiden Savoy 1G. Matt Merrill 1A. Michel Telfer 28 saves.

Note: BFA-St. Albans opened the scoring with 4:32 left in the first period. Cram equalized with under a minute left in the frame on an unassisted goal. Foster and the Hornets weathered a strong second period by the Bobwhites and took a 2-1 lead on Prim's goal with 3:50 left. Prim netted an insurance goal on a power play via Cincotta's feed midway through the fourth period.

U-32 6, Harwood 1

U: Brenden Tedeschi 3G. Nolan Lyford 1G. Tae Rossmassler 1G. Maddox Montgomery 1G. Duncan Mathies 24 saves.

H: Adin Combs 1G. Teighen Fils-Aime 18 saves.

Stowe 5, Missisquoi 0

S: Derek Baxter 1G. Tegan Darrow 1A. Woody Reichelt 2G. Aaron Lepikko 2A. Eames Eiden 1G. Ashton Tibbits 1A. Adrian Bryan 1G, 1A. Liam Newhouse 25 saves.

M: Garrett Fergeau 19 saves.

Middlebury 5, Mount Mansfield 1

Mid: Matthew Kieran 1G. Toby Draper 1G. Kellen Bartlet 1G. Clyde Malhotra 1G. Cole Schnoor 1G. Eddie Hoodie 27 saves.

M: Jack Senecal 1G. Declan Heney 26 saves.

Colchester 2, South Burlington 0

C: Cooper Blondin 1G. Ryan Dousevicz 1G. Kiernan Phillips 11 saves.

SB: James Chagnon 34 saves.

Note: Visiting Colchester scored on the first shift and then added an empty-netter in the third period.

Milton 5, Lyndon 0

Rice 7, Rutland 1

Woodstock 3, Burlington 2

Burr and Burton at Northfield, 8:15 p.m.

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Harwood at Thetford, 7 p.m.

North Country at Enosburg, 5:30 p.m

Lake Region at Spaulding, 7 p.m.

U-32 at Lamoille, 7 p.m.

Mount Abraham at Middlebury, 7 p.m.

Oxbow at Lyndon, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Peoples, 6 p.m.

BFA-Fairfax at Stowe, 7 p.m.

Craftsbury at Hazen, 7 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 6 p.m.

Richford at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Blue Mountain at Winooski, 7 p.m.

Twinfield at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

St. Johnsbury at BFA-St. Albans, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Essex, 7:30 p.m.

Colchester at Champlain Valley, 7 p.m.

Mount Mansfield at North Country, 6:30 p.m.

South Burlington at Rice, 7 p.m.

Vergennes at Enosburg, 7 p.m.

Middlebury at Milton, 7 p.m.

Missisquoi at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m.

