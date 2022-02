It’s funny to think about the J.D. Vance of 2016. At the time, hot on the heels of his staggeringly successful memoir Hillbilly Elegy, he was a liberal darling, the media’s chosen intermediary between their ivory towers and the unwashed masses that mysteriously swept Donald Trump into power that November. Vance was a man of both worlds: Yale-educated, Kentucky-raised, and building a powerful mythos around himself as the personification of a united America, while the country around him grew ever more divided.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 23 DAYS AGO