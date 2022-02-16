ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada's capital

WDIO-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police in Canada's capital are telling protesting truckers who've paralyzed the city for more than two weeks that it's time...

www.wdio.com

mediaite.com

CNN Sounds Alarm as Trucker Convoy Completely Blockades Busiest U.S.-Canada Bridge: This ‘Isn’t Something Biden Can Ignore’

The massive protest underway in Ottawa and across Canada began with truck drivers objecting to vaccine mandates in their profession before expanding to a much larger rejection of almost all covid restrictions. On Tuesday, it is the “Freedom Convoy” truckers in the forefront again, as the busiest bridge between the United States and Canada has been brought to a standstill by dozens of trucks.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Ottawa police chief says ‘significant’ funding of truckers’ protest comes from US

Ottawa’s police chief says a “significant” amount of funding for the Canadian truckers’ protest has poured in from sympathisers in the United States.Thousands of demonstrators from across the country have occupied the city’s downtown area since last week to try and force a change to the country’s vaccine mandates.A GoFundMe account set up to back the Freedom Convoy has raised more than $10m, but a notice on it now says that it has been paused as the website reviews it to “ensure it complies with out terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”“We are now aware of a...
PROTESTS
Person
Justin Trudeau
Daily Mail

Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' of up to 50,000 truckers begins to arrive in Ottawa ahead of a weekend of protests against the vaccine requirements to cross the US-Canada border

A huge convoy of up to 50,000 Canadian truck drivers arrived in Ottawa on Friday night ahead of a planned protest this weekend against vaccine mandates for drivers. Since January 15, all Canadian truck drivers who are unvaccinated must take a COVID-19 test and quarantine when driving back from the United States.
PROTESTS
#Canada#Police#Truckers#Truck Drivers#Ap#Parliament
The Independent

Canada truckers warned US border blockade could stop emergency services: ‘It must end’

Alberta premier Jason Kenney has said the blockade at the Canada-US border crossing could “dangerously” disrupt movement of emergency service vehicles, demanding that the mass vehicle build-up choking the route be ended immediately.“The current blockade of Highway 4 at the Coutts border crossing violates the Alberta Traffic Safety Act. It is causing significant inconvenience for lawful motorists, and could dangerously impede the movement of emergency service vehicles. This blockage must end immediately,” Mr Kenney said in a statement.He urged the truck convoy protestors to not create road hazards “which could lead to accidents or unsafe conditions for other drivers”...
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Anchorage Daily News

Trudeau says raucous ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucker protest ‘has to stop’ as Canadian court says no more honking

TORONTO - The busiest crossing on the U.S.-Canada border was obstructed on Tuesday morning as demonstrations against vaccine mandates and other coronavirus public health measures that have paralyzed Canada’s capital spread to a crucial trade artery. The Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday that the Ambassador Bridge, which links...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

What's happening with the Canadian trucker convoy? Here's what you need to know

Since late January, truck drivers have wreaked havoc on Canadian cities, occupying parts of Ottawa and ultimately blocking the country’s most vital trade route to the U.S. in protest of Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates. The once-narrow protest, dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” has spiraled into a broader movement of...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
PROTESTS
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS

