Inflation is here and it is likely to stay. I have written on Forbes for a long time that it was obvious, but apparently not for a lot of professional economists, that inflation would strike. Right now many say that inflation will be short lived because the central banks of the world will step forwards to stamp it out. I maintain this will not happen. The thing I focus on is that inflation has been and always will be a chosen government policy and this policy will always be invoked when there is no other alternative. For badly run countries it is a necessity because inflation is similar to a flat tax and when government cannot collect enough revenues via their fiscal infrastructure, they resort to printing money with which to spend, which in turn causes inflation.

