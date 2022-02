Alec Baldwin has said that his driver’s car was stolen after he landed in the UK to reportedly work on his first film since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.The actor, 63, is thought to be filming air disaster thriller 97 Minutes close to Alton in Hampshire and has shared a series of videos that appear to be taken on the town’s high street.In a video posted over the weekend, Baldwin told his 2.4 million Instagram followers: “I’m going to go ahead and record this because I think it’s funny.“I get to the airport and I get through immigration...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO