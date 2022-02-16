ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

How are inflation rates impacting Kentucky families?

By Jessica Patterson
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a press briefing to discuss inflation in the country and its impact on families and small businesses across the Bluegrass State. Beshear is urging lawmakers to help Kentuckians by finding a way to make those prices go back down and put the money back in the pockets and bank accounts of people in the state.

“Now is not the time for some partisan reform meant to help a few,” Beshear said. “Now is the time for public relief that helps us all.”

The first way the governor is working to combat the rising prices is to provide immediate vehicle property tax relief to Kentuckians. This executive order will stop the increase of vehicle property taxes caused by the rise in the value of used cars. The governor’s office says in the Bluegrass State, the value of used cars rose approximately 40% in the past year.

Beshear also says those who have already paid their 2022 vehicle property taxes will receive a refund from their local county clerk’s office.

Rising food prices have ripple effect in the community

Last week, Nexstar reported that year-over-year inflation rate of consumer prices rose by 7.5% in January, which was the largest amount in 40 years. This means that the current price levels are costing the typical family about $250 a month in extra spending.

Representative Angie Hatton (D), minority whip for the Kentucky House of Representatives and Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Whip, has also introduced legislation Kentucky’s state sales tax from 6% to 5% from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

“I’m proud to sponsor this legislation, because Kentuckians deserve this relief and, during a time of record revenues, the state can afford to provide it,” Hatton said. “These moves would benefit all of us, but there is no doubt they are desperately needed in regions like mine in Eastern Kentucky, which has had to do more with less for so long that there’s just not any more to give.”

Hatton represents Letcher County and a portion of Pike County.

According to Beshear, the state can afford to make these cuts because of the economic surge the state saw in 2021. This includes an all-time record-setting budget surplus in fiscal year 2021 that caused the state to enter 2022 with an estimated $1.9 billion more than budgeted.

One cause of the rising inflation rates is supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With several companies and businesses having to raise their own prices as the prices they pay for their supplies go up.

How inflation and tangled supply lines grip the economy

In West Virginia, local farmers told Nexstar they are also feeling the affects of rising prices, especially when it comes to supplies and fertilizer as well as access to meat packing facilities.

