Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NAS:CASY) is a growing Fortune 500 company and also the nation's fourth largest convenience store chain. Since I wrote about Casey's here at Seeking Alpha back in November, the company has released its Q2 FY22 results. Revenue growth was strong with a 6% same-store sales increase over the prior year, and strong with the benefit of acquisitions. However, costs increased and came short of the annualized EPS guess that I used in my initial estimate. I will lower my fair market value target a bit to $195.88, but I still see good long-term potential with Casey's as they continue to grow, and they are even accelerating their growth outlook for 2022.

