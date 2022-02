King County will stop requiring restaurants and bars to verify customers’ vaccination statuses for indoor dining starting March 1, officials announced Wednesday, as case counts and hospitalizations decline and the county removes broader restrictions that have been in place since last fall. Gyms, theaters, and outdoor events with over 500 people that have also been required to check for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test since October 2021 will no longer have to do so starting at the beginning of next month.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO