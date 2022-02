In life, there are tragic events that touch your heart deeply. One of those was hearing the news of the death of a pillar in the Lake Zurich community, Manny LoGalbo. We share children of the same age and when they went through football, Manny was "Mr. LZ Flames." I had the privilege of coaching with Manny for a few years. He was always about the boys. He was about teaching them life skills more than football skills.

