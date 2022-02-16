ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will 'The Gilded Age' season 2 be shot in Newport? It's too early to say but there's hope.

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
NEWPORT — Although unable to confirm whether "The Gilded Age’s" newly announced second season will return to film in Newport, local tourism and administrative officials have hope the city will benefit from the show’s success.

“We were super excited to hear the announcement that a second season would be coming,” Discover Newport Executive Director Evan Smith said. “For a lot of movies that were filmed in Newport, Newport doesn’t play herself …With "The Gilded Age," Newport is playing herself. So, to me, that has a lot more connectability. The viewers are thinking about Newport. They’re looking at Newport. They’re talking about Newport.”

HBO's 'The Gilded Age':'The Gilded Age' debuts Monday, with Newport playing a role. Here's what to know.

HBO announced on Monday that "The Gilded Age," the prequel television series to the hit show Downton Abbey, has been renewed for a second season. The first season began filming in Newport last February and premiered this year on Jan. 24.

While little public information is available over where and when the new season will be produced, Rhode Island Film and Television Office Executive Director Steven Feinberg said they “anticipate the production will be back in Newport.” The Film and Television Office is the primary contact for film and television productions throughout the state and manages the state’s Motion Picture and TV Tax Credit incentive program. As such, the office typically helps productions with talent and location scouting throughout the state, including deals with local entities like the Preservation Society of Newport County, which granted access to The Breakers, The Elms and Chateau-su-Mer as sets for the show.

Experience The Gilded Age:The Gilded Age is all the rage — here's how you can experience it in Newport

How 'The Gilded Age' came to Newport:How RI wined and dined, and changed its tax program to bring 'The Gilded Age' to Newport

Following the success of the show’s premiere, watched by 1 million viewers across all HBO platforms, The Preservation Society established a "The Gilded Age"-themed section on their website advertising rooms featured in the show and began hosting a series of lectures on the history behind the era in which the show takes place.

Discover Newport, the tourism board for the city and eight surrounding municipalities, also paid HBO for bookend advertisements in certain states as a way to bandwagon off excitement from the show. The organization used some of the excess hotel bed tax revenue the group collected following an unprecedentedly successful summer season.

The 15-second ads promoting Newport as a travel destination show up at the beginning and end of the show in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington D.C. and Virginia. These sorts of advertisement deals are uncommon for HBO, said Kathryn Farrington, Discover Newport’s vice president of Marketing.

Lights, camera, action:Check out these movies shot in Newport, Rhode Island

“It’s something they’ve never done before so it’s pioneering advertising, really,” Farrington said. “I’m hoping they’ll continue with that since it’s been so advantageous for everybody…We’re hoping people will come here and view the real mansions.”

