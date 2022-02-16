Electric heater causes early morning fire in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An electric heater is to blame for an early morning Wednesday fire in La Crosse.
The La Crosse Fire Department responded at just after 5 a.m. to a fire in the basement of a home on the 5600 block of Mormon Coulee Road. Crews arrived to find all occupants safely out of the building.
Bedding and clothing inside of a box in the basement bedroom were on fire and extinguished quickly. None of the seven residents or four pets were injured.
Tri-State Ambulance and the La Crosse Police Department also responded.
Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0