La Crosse, WI

Electric heater causes early morning fire in La Crosse

By Jourdan Vian
 2 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An electric heater is to blame for an early morning Wednesday fire in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded at just after 5 a.m. to a fire in the basement of a home on the 5600 block of Mormon Coulee Road. Crews arrived to find all occupants safely out of the building.

Bedding and clothing inside of a box in the basement bedroom were on fire and extinguished quickly. None of the seven residents or four pets were injured.

Tri-State Ambulance and the La Crosse Police Department also responded.

