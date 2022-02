Quincy Rhodes Jr., a 2023 EDGE rusher out of Jacksonville, Arkansas (North Little Rock), has made his college commitment, and he plans to play in the SEC. Rhodes, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, announced that he would play at Arkansas after he was recruited by Dowell Loggains and Deke Adams. He has a reported 4 offers, including Arkansas State, Jackson State, Memphis and Florida State. Rhodes is not yet rated by the 247Sports Composite, but Rhodes is the 9th commitment for Arkansas for 2023, and its class is ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 4 in the country.

JACKSONVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO