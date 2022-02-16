ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. John's at Xavier odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The St. John’s Red Storm (13-11, 5-8 Big East) and Xavier Musketeers (17-7, 7-6) clash Wednesday for a Big East showdown in Cincinnati. Tip-off at Cintas Center is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the St. John’s vs. Xavier odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

St. John’s plays at a lightning-fast tempo and is the Big East’s top-scoring team with 78.5 points per game. However, SJU has struggled in the mostly up-tempo Big East, with just five wins in 13 circuit contests.

The Red Storm is just 4-8 over their last 12 and have shot a paltry 40.6% from the field over that stretch.

The Musketeers are coming over a 74-68 win over UConn Friday. Xavier is a solid group at both ends of the floor and is usually good for a handful of stealth points in a differential at the free-throw line.

XU is 12-3 SU at home this season, but the Musketeers are just 1-6 ATS over their last seven on home hardwood.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

St. John’s at Xavier odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: St. John’s +290 (bet $100 to win $290) | Xavier -380 (bet $380 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): St. John’s +7.5 (-105) | Xavier -7.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 149.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

St. John’s at Xavier odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Xavier 83, St. John’s 71

A Xavier -350 tag would offer value for bettors with enough bankroll to leverage the outlay, but PASS on the current price.

The favorite is 4-0-1 ATS in the last five meetings between SJU and XU.

Xavier is marginally better at both ends of the floor. Add in expected edges in rebounding and free-throw attempt frequency, and the Musketeers become a solid play in this one. Both teams come in a little banged up, but the effect should be more pronounced on the Red Storm’s production.

TAKE XAVIER -7.5 (-120).

The Big East compares as a fast-tempo conference, but one with teams that play solid defense. Both fives in this match-up sport analytics that point to their offenses having more to give.

BACK THE OVER 149.5 (-112).

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

