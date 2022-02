In the comedy “30 Rock,” Tina Fey’s character, Liz Lemon, hates Valentine’s day and substitutes it with Anna Howard Shaw Day — a fictional holiday celebrating the real Feb. 14 birthday of the women’s civil rights leader. Another unusual spin on Valentine’s Day takes the form of a comedy show in Atlanta at Venkman’s on Feb. 19. “Tinder Live!” with Lane Moore is a totally improvised presentation where Moore swipes through the best of the worst Tinder profiles onstage before she decides who to swipe right on. She joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to explain her improv rollercoaster ride into the weird world of internet dating.

