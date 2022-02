The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is now accepting grant applications for recreation and conservation projects in communities across Pennsylvania. “DCNR grants have a tremendous impact in helping communities with local park acquisition and improvements, trails and river access each year and we expect them to have a greater impact as a result of the increased use of the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “We will continue to assist as many worthy projects as we can to ensure that we retain the new users who have turned to parks, forests and trails in the past two years to help maintain their mental and physical health.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO