Electric vehicles no longer the greenest as buyers want bigger and more powerful EV trucks and SUVs

CHICAGO (CBS) — The 114th edition of the nation’s largest Auto Show goes until February 21st. But today, we have your all access pass. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek is in McCormick Place to take us for a spin where the Chicago Auto Show knows how to take it up a notch. Of course, car makers use this as a chance to debut new vehicles but it’s also a great chance for people to come out and actually experience these cars and trucks. Tuesday is Military Appreciation Day at the Chicago Auto Show. There are also more test tracks than ever before and more auto makers are using hybrid engines and electrifying vehicles. We’ll show you so much more of what’s new this year in our live special – Behind The Wheel on CBS 2 and our digital streaming network, CBS News Chicago at 6:30. Today’s Auto Show #KnowBeforeYouGo tip, courtesy of @StateFarm: Parking after 6 p.m. is only $11 in all three McCormick Place lots! pic.twitter.com/l8WxoRvPgh — Chicago Auto Show (@ChiAutoShow) February 15, 2022

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO