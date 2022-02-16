ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric vehicles no longer the greenest as buyers want bigger and more powerful EV trucks and SUVs

By Daniel Zlatev
notebookcheck.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs electric cars become bigger and carry larger batteries, they have begun to slide down the rankings for most environmentally friendly vehicles. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) just released their GreenerCars ranking of the top frugal vehicles for the 2022 model year, and it includes only four pure...

www.notebookcheck.net

