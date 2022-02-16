'Keep Your Coins' crypto asset forfeiture bill introduced in Congress to curb the government's digital wallet seizure powers

A U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill seeking to prevent any agency limitation of cryptocurrency usage, or transactions through personal wallets. Blockchain Caucus-member Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio introduced the bill on February 15. The bill proposes to prevent any agency head from inhibiting “the ability of a covered user to use virtual currency or its equivalent for such user’s own purposes.” These include purchasing “real or virtual goods and services for the user’s own use,” in addition to conducting transactions “through an [sic] self-hosted wallet.”

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO