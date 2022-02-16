ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'Keep Your Coins' crypto asset forfeiture bill introduced in Congress to curb the government's digital wallet seizure powers

By Daniel Zlatev
notebookcheck.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrompted by the cryptocurrency wallet forfeiture possibility opened by the Canadian government's Emergencies Act against the so-called Freedom Convoy financing, a U.S. congressman is introducing a new "Keep Your Coins" bill. It aims to prevent digital asset forfeitures by the government without a court order and stop unsanctioned crypto transactions...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
beincrypto.com

Ohio Congressman Introduces Bill Protecting Crypto Use & Wallet Access

A U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill seeking to prevent any agency limitation of cryptocurrency usage, or transactions through personal wallets. Blockchain Caucus-member Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio introduced the bill on February 15. The bill proposes to prevent any agency head from inhibiting “the ability of a covered user to use virtual currency or its equivalent for such user’s own purposes.” These include purchasing “real or virtual goods and services for the user’s own use,” in addition to conducting transactions “through an [sic] self-hosted wallet.”
OHIO STATE
bitcoinmagazine.com

U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson Introduces The “Keep Your Coins Act”

U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) introduced legislation entitled the “Keep Your Coins Act” this morning. This comes in the wake of mounting concerns over crackdowns on civil liberties in Canada, as private companies and the Canadian government leverage control of the legacy financial system to disrupt ongoing protests over COVID-19 policies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Davidson
Person
Chrystia Freeland
Fortune

What is DeFi? Explaining banks in the blockchain

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A new kind of alternative to traditional banking has been gaining traction recently called decentralized finance, also known as DeFi. DeFi refers to financial applications built on...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Seizure#Digital Wallet#Emergencies Act#Canadian#Freedom Convoy#Rcmp#Csis
Benzinga

7 Members Of Congress Who Trade Crypto

Sen. Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican and failed presidential candidate, recently disclosed a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchase in which he bought between $15,001 to $50,000 of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency. He's not the only lawmaker who is aligning themselves with the global trend. There are at least seven...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Abdul Ghani

US Judiciary Seized $3.6 Billion Worth of Bitcoin

Hackers stole almost 120,000 Bitcoins in 2016. Now they have been confiscated by the US judiciary - and are worth billions of US dollars. US Judiciary Seized $3.6 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (Stolen In 2016)Image From Pexels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
buzzfeednews.com

COVID Scams Are Surging, But Congress Isn’t Giving The Government Power To Repay Victims

WASHINGTON — In Illinois, fake COVID testing sites are popping up to take advantage of surging demand. In Florida, criminals are dressing up as medical professionals and walking up to people in line at COVID testing facilities. In Missouri, scammers are calling retirees and telling them to input their social security numbers to “validate” their “COVID-19 vaccine verification.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged Today

The value of cryptocurrencies dropped rapidly on Thursday as investors try to decipher what kind of regulation is coming to the industry in the U.S. The White House appears ready to push for regulation on the cryptocurrency industry and that uncertainty alone is spooking investors. As of 2 p.m. ET,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy