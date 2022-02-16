Council Bluffs Police Investigation Shooting Incident

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating a shooting incident.

At 1:00 this (Wednesday) morning, officers were dispatched to 933 East Peirce Street, Jennie Edmundson Hospital, in reference to the victim, Nicholas Thomas, walking into the hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs. Thomas told officers he was walking in the area of North 16th Street and Ave G when an unknown white male walked up to him and started an argument. Thomas stated the male pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him. They then had a physical altercation, during which Thomas was shot twice.

The suspect was described as approximately 5’11” tall, medium build, with blond curly hair, wearing a red hat and a Carhart style coat.

The investigation is ongoing by the Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728, or they may call Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867 to remain anonymous.