Ben Gold, a designer at Google, has unveiled the dLight, a smart lamp for the company's employees. According to the designer, Google does not intend to sell dLight, so do not expect it to appear on the Google Store anytime soon. Instead, Google has created the lamp for its employees who work from home. Currently, Google only distributes to its US employees; apparently, the rest of the world may eventually be eligible to use dLight.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO