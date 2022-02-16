ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville School District 7 Makes Decision For Mask Optional, But Recommended For Students/Staff

By Dan Brannan
edglentoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton released information today that after working with legal counsel, the 9-0 Joint Committee on Administrative Rules vote of 9-0 means because these emergency rules have expired, schools can only require employee vaccinations/testing, student and employee masking, and exclusion of students and...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 5

Brad Thibault
2d ago

This school district is nothing short of an extension of leftist political party and it's a joke. If you follow the science our youth should have never been made to wear these worthless masks. If you want your child to wear a respirator aka N95 not the KN95 which are not better than the others mentioned you better make sure the required medical questionnaire is completed, the pulmonary function test and dir testing is completed by a certified physician per federal OSHA law. Hadning out these types of gear to staff without these necessary steps wil lead to potential lawsuits due to serious medical issues that can stem from these types of gear. Again I hope the district is informing their staff of these requirements. KN95 masks are a joke and it's all not necessary period. Our youth do not transmit the virus and I'm fairly certain staff can maintain 6-feet of separation at the front of the classrooms. It's probably twice this distance. As I have mentioned time and time again just look t

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRC

Illinois school mask mandate suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The school mask mandate for Illinois schools has effectively been suspended -- for now. On Tuesday, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) voted against extending the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) emergency rule on school mask mandates. IDPH's move to reissue the emergency...
EDUCATION
5 On Your Side

2 Metro East school districts vote to change to mask-optional policies starting Tuesday

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Update: On Monday night, the Collinsville School District Board of Education and Belleville School District board approved plans to make mask-wearing optional starting Tuesday. Below is the previous coverage from Monday afternoon. ____________________. Two Metro-East school districts may be deciding their mask policies Monday night.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Edwardsville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
Edwardsville, IL
Education
City
Edwardsville, IL
KCRG.com

Galena businesses, residents react to Illinois mask rule changes

GALENA, Illinois (KCRG) - Every business in downtown Galena has its own charm and uniqueness. Most of them, though, have these in common: signs outside informing people that they need to wear a mask before going inside. But starting February 28, those signs will become less common. Illinois governor J.B....
GALENA, IL
PennLive.com

Carlisle school district planning for a mask-optional environment

Carlisle Area School District is preparing to go mask optional once confidence is high that its COVID-19 case count has fallen and leveled off. “I don’t have a recommended date yet,” acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker told school board members Thursday. “We just have to see where our numbers hold. Maybe we’ve peaked. ... That’s what I’m hoping for.”
CARLISLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Jcar
Westport News

Wilton school district considers ‘mask optional’ policy

WILTON — After consulting with their medical advisor, the school district is taking preliminary steps toward a “mask optional” policy in grades K-12 and a “mask recommended” policy for preschoolers. Superintendent Kevin Smith said in a letter to parents Wednesday that recommendations are “premised on...
WILTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
WEHT/WTVW

Lawrenceville makes masks optional in schools

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill (WEHT) – Lawrenceville schools have decided to make masks optional. According to a press release sent out by Louie Campbell, due to community influence and parental input, the school district decided to make masks optional in all schools within the district. The informational meeting still happened at 7 p.m. at Lawrenceville High School […]
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise School District board approves updated health and safety plan, including making masks optional

BOISE, Idaho — Boise School District (BSD) has approved an updated health and safety plan that will go into effect on March 28. The date for the transition was based on: input from health care professionals, the operational impact of employee & student absenteeism, community transmission of infectious disease, and spread of infectious disease in BSD schools.
BOISE, ID
5 On Your Side

Nonprofit pays millions for site of Metro East senior living facility

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis senior living operator acquired the real estate of a Metro East memory care facility for $4.42 million. Nonprofit Lutheran Senior Services announced in January that it had acquired San Gabriel Memory Care in Glen Carbon, owned by Effingham, Illinois-based San Gabriel Memory Care Inc., a company of siblings John Dietzen and Carrie Dietzen. The property was purchased from Sacred Heart Holdings, an affiliate company with John Dietzen listed as the contact in Madison County records.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy