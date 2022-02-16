ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 in NC: Fewer than 3,000 hospitalizations, but most new cases this week

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fia71_0eGI4yKC00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fewer than 3,000 COVID-19 patients are in North Carolina hospitals, the first time since early January that it dipped below that threshold.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also reported its highest new case count of the week and moved the state closer to another milestone death.

In yet another indication that the surge driven by the omicron variant is fading, the agency also says tests are confirming new cases at the lowest rate since Christmas Eve.

But the most glaring number reflects the continued drops in how full the state’s hospitals are with COVID patients.

The 2,872 people hospitalized marked the fewest since Jan. 3, and the first time that figure has been below 3,000 since the following day.

The total fell for the 20th straight day, by an average of 117 patients a day after dropping by 169 since Tuesday.

The 6,079 new cases were the most since Feb. 12 and snapped a string of three straight days with fewer than 5,000.

Yet even with the daily increase, the trend lines continued to point down: The seven-day average fell below 6,000 for the first time in 2022. North Carolina averaged just under 5,700 new cases each day over the past week.

And 12.5 percent of the tests Monday confirmed new cases — the lowest that rate has been since Dec. 24, when it was at 11.8 percent. It was regularly higher than 30 percent in January.

But North Carolina appears on track to reach its 22,000th COVID death Thursday, after the 69 deaths recorded by NCDHHS pushed the total to 21,968.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

  • 1,752 first doses
  • 2,276 second doses
  • 119 single-shot J&J doses
  • 4,438 booster doses
  • 8,585 total doses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWG0o_0eGI4yKC00

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March 2020, compiling data from federal, state, and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

With omicron fading in NC, are breakthrough cases also headed down?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials added fewer breakthrough COVID-19 cases in North Carolina for the second week in a row. The weekly report released Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services included about 29,000 more post-vaccination cases than there were in last week’s publication. NCDHHS says nearly 500,000 breakthrough cases […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CBS 17

NC ranks 42nd for helping support mental health in kids, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The pandemic has created an awfully perfect environment to negatively impact mental health. Hopeful Futures Campaign said as a whole, the country wasn’t doing enough to address the mental health crisis and it’s only gotten worse. The Hopeful Futures Campaign’s latest report said, “As our nation struggles to keep children in […]
KIDS
CBS 17

COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations fall for 19th straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina reported its smallest one-day count of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday added fewer than 3,000 new cases for the first time since December. The number of patients in hospitals also continued its rapid descent, in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Ncdhhs#J J
CBS 17

Number of nursing homes with COVID outbreaks continues to plateau

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and other congregate living facilities across North Carolina continues to level off. The weekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 392 nursing homes — a net increase of just six from last week. The report also includes the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 17

CBS 17

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy