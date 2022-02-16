ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Interior IG finds Trump secretary Zinke broke ethics rules

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIf7r_0eGI4BVx00

The Interior Department's inspector general (IG) found that former Secretary Ryan Zinke , who served under President Trump , broke ethics rules while leading the department.

The IG said in a report released Wednesday that Zinke “failed to abide by his ethics obligations” and “misused his public office for private gain.”

The IG said its office referred the case to the Department of Justice (DOJ) last summer but the DOJ under the Biden administration had declined to prosecute a case against Zinke, who is now running for a U.S. House seat in Montana.

Zinke had resigned from his role with a foundation that he and others had established, called the Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation, upon being confirmed as secretary and pledged in May 2017 not to participate “personally and substantially” in any matter involving it for a year, according to the report.

But the report said Zinke played an “extensive, direct, and substantive role” in representing the foundation in its negotiations over a commercial development project, called the 95 Karrow project.

It cited 64 emails and text messages from Aug. 21, 2017, through July 30, 2018, in which Zinke “communicated directly with the developers.”

It also said he held at least one in-person meeting in his office on Aug. 3, 2017, after which Zinke gave the developers a personal tour of the Lincoln Memorial and ate dinner with them.

It further accused Zinke of having Interior Department staff arrange the office and dinner meeting and said that at some point during the trip, the developers gave Zinke a plan for the parking lot, which was a significant point of negotiations.

In another instance, Zinke forwarded emails from the developers to his executive and special assistants, and his staff printed information for him, according to the report.

A department ethics official questioned Zinke about his role with the foundation in July 2018 and Zinke “violated his duty of candor when he knowingly provided materially incorrect, incomplete, and misleading answers,” the report said.

The IG said Zinke claimed the developers wanted to meet with him on a “purely social basis” and said that he “made it clear” that he resigned from the foundation’s board and no longer represented it.

In a statement, Zinke’s campaign described the report as a “political hit job.”

“The report is totally subjective and admitted they released it because their conclusions were too flimsy and biased for DOJ to even consider,” the campaign said.

The campaign also said investigators “didn’t even bother” to talk to Zinke or others who were allegedly involved. This contradicts the report, which says that through their attorneys Zinke, his wife and the 95 Karrow project developers, declined the watchdog’s request for an interview.

The IG's office said it was able to get the emails and text messages, which showed that “Secretary Zinke repeatedly communicated with the developers of the 95 Karrow project and negotiated with them on behalf of the Foundation by discussing the use of Foundation property for the project, specific design aspects of the project, and the development of a microbrewery,” by subpoenaing the developers.

Some environmental advocacy groups, meanwhile, questioned the Biden administration’s decision not to prosecute.

“It’s unfortunate that Attorney General Garland declined to pursue a criminal case against Secretary Zinke,” said Center for Western Priorities executive director Jennifer Rokala in a statement.

“Even though Trump is no longer in office, the Justice Department has an obligation to hold his administration accountable when cabinet secretaries flout the law and their ethics pledges.”

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

While the new report represents an official government confirmation of the events, a meeting between Zinke and the developers at the department headquarters has been previously reported in the media.

Zinke resigned from the department in late 2018 amid accusations of violating ethics rules.

Updated 2:34 p.m.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Chairman of Jan. 6 committee reveals Bill Barr has spoken to investigators and says there's 'credible evidence' that Trump administration planned to use military to seize voting machines in 2020

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has met with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed on Sunday. The Mississippi Democrat appeared on CBS News' Face The Nation where he confirmed a report that Donald Trump was presented with an executive order during the last full month of his presidency which would have had the military seize voting machines in battleground states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump ally moves to decertify 2020 election in three Arizona counties

Another bid to recall electors in a state won by President Joe Biden in 2020 appears to be going nowhere fast. Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem, a Republican and Trump ally, introduced a resolution Monday calling for the elections of Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma Counties to be "set aside" based on "clear and convincing" evidence that the elections in those counties were "irredeemably compromised."
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Post

Trump's troubles on the record-keeping front are getting thornier

Good morning. Do you know what's in Trump's Mar-A-Lago boxes? Do you remember the '90s? Are you a member of the gazpacho police? We want to hear from you: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. On the Hill. Boxgate ramps up in two important ways. Boxgate, cont.: Former president...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
MSNBC

What made Trump’s response to Pence unexpectedly strange

After Donald Trump spent much of last week arguing that his former vice president had the unilateral authority to help overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence did something dramatic: He told the truth and explained publicly that the former president was simply incorrect. "I heard this week that President Trump...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zinke
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
kjzz.org

New poll shows Sen. Mark Kelly leading U.S. Senate race in Arizona

A new poll from Arizona-based OH Predictive Insights found that Sen. Mark Kelly is leading the U.S. Senate race in the upcoming election. Kelly is shown to hold 42% of Arizona voters compared to 38% in favor of a Republican candidate. But in the GOP Senate primary race, Attorney General...
ARIZONA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway joins Gino Campana's campaign for Colorado's US Senate seat

Kellyanne Conway, a longtime senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, is signing on to Colorado Republican Gino Campana's campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet, a Campana spokesman said Thursday. Conway, the veteran pollster and political strategist who managed Trump's winning 2016 presidential campaign, worked...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Department#Interior Ig#The Interior Department#The Department Of Justice#Doj#U S House
Salon

How Kyrsten Sinema lost Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is attempting to revisit conversations about a corporate tax hike with Democrats – but he's likely to face steep opposition from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has fashioned herself as a stalwart guardian of corporate interests. Last year, Manchin proved an insurmountable roadblock in negotiations...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Ethics
BBC

New Republican splits over Trump and riot

US political observers were recently treated to a split-screen spectacle of Republican Party fratricide. In Florida, former Vice-President Mike Pence was criticising his former boss by name for the first time since joining the Republican presidential ticket in 2016. And in Utah, the Republican National Committee was censuring two of its own for working with Democrats to investigate Donald Trump and the 6 January Capitol attack.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

479K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy