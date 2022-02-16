ViacomCBS, Roblox, Shopify, oil stocks, Airbnb

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russia and Ukraine added to caution.

At 11:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.68% at 34,750.96. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.66% at 4,441.62 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.00% at 13,997.864.

** Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS.N): up 8.2%

BUZZ-Hits record high on Blackstone's $5.8 bln takeover deal

** Analog Devices (ADI.O): up 1.8%

BUZZ-Shares up on strong outlook, results

** IQVIA Holdings (IQV.N): down 1.2%

BUZZ-Brokerages say co unlikely to take big hit from funding decline

** ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI.O): down 6.2%

BUZZ-Shares drop; Q4 beats but guidance disappoints

** Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC.N): up 14.5%

BUZZ-Up as growth across segments drives profit beat

** ViacomCBS Inc : down 21.4%

BUZZ-Eyes worst day in a year on earnings miss

** Roblox Corp (RBLX.N): down 24.2%

BUZZ-Falls after Q4 bookings miss

** Barrick Gold Corp : up 6.2%

BUZZ-Climbs on $1 bln buyback, dividend raise

** Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O): up 3.7%

BUZZ-Trump-linked SPAC extends gains on media platform Truth Social's beta launch

** Shopify : down 18.5%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in a month after flagging revenue growth slowdown

** Kraft Heinz (KHC.O): up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue, profit beat

** Sage Therapeutics (SAGE.O): down 16.3%

BUZZ-Falls as analysts question depression drug's durability

** La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB.N): down 17.2%

BUZZ-Slumps as supply-chain volatility dents results

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.3%

Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 0.7%

Diamondback Energy (FANG.O): up 4.4%

Callon Petroleum (CPE.N): up 4.3%

Marathon Oil (MRO.N): up 4.6%

APA Corp (APA.O): up 2.9%

Devon Energy (DVN.N): up 6.3%

BUZZ-Oil cos climb tracking crude prices as Russia-Ukraine tensions stay high

** Cedar Fair (FUN.N): down 5.8%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 2 years after rejecting SeaWorld's buyout bid

** Devon Energy (DVN.N): up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on strong profit, higher dividend

** Intel Corp : down 0.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Tower acquisition may not fully offer a turn of fortunes for Intel

** Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O): up 5.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Co under solid roof as users look beyond vacation stays

** Corsair Gaming (CRSR.O): up 9.8%

BUZZ-Rises as co to join S&P SmallCap 600

** Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU.N): down 0.2%

BUZZ-Co to stop tutoring services for senior high school students, shares slip

** Toast Inc (TOST.N): down 18.7%

BUZZ-Plunges as higher expenses drive bigger-than-expected Q4 loss

** HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK.O): up 58.9%

BUZZ-Rises on amended HIV collaboration with Gilead

** Wix.com (WIX.O): down 25.2%

BUZZ-Down on weak forecast, results

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

