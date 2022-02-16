ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Wanted: Valley Precast

heartoftherockiesradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for work? How about for a small company with large, corporate benefits?. Valley Precast, part of the...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Help Wanted: Fading West Production Specialist

Fading West Building Systems in Buena Vista is now hiring for Production Specialist positions. DEPARTMENT Fading West Building Systems is the manufacturing division of Fading West Development. A production specialist works four days a week on the factory line and are responsible for efficiently building quality modular homes. Tasks will...
BUENA VISTA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Help Wanted: DG Coleman

DG Coleman is looking for a driver for a run from Buena Vista to Denver! They’ve increased their wages and improved their benefits package!. DG Coleman has one open position for a CDL Class A driver for one run a day hauling bulk water tankers from Buena Vista to Denver on Highway 285. Only one load a shift–afternoon or evening shift, round trip–and you can get paid $26.50 to $27.50 hourly plus overtime up to $41.25 an hour!
DENVER, CO
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Help wanted at Lewiston Post Office

Residents expect to receive their mail at the usual time every day, and the Lewiston Post Office is recruiting more workers to make sure there is enough staff to deliver thousands of those envelopes and packages each week on time and on schedule. The post office held a job fair...
LEWISTON, ID
State
Colorado State
104.5 KDAT

Could This Normal Labor Practice Work On Iowa Farms?

When you work full-time and are an hourly employee, you usually would get extra compensation, or overtime pay, when you surpass a 40-hour workweek. For farmworkers- this typically isn’t the case. So, what does overtime look like if you work on a farm?. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act...
IOWA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 2-9-2022

The Environmental Charter School (ECS) is hosting a Virtual Career Fair on Saturday, March 19 from 9-10:30 a.m. for potential applicants to meet the staff and learn about the school culture. ECS is seeking innovative and highly motivated individuals for a variety of positions for the 2022-2023 school year as the district grows to a K-11 public charter school. RSVP by March 17 at 11:59 p.m. at ecspgh.org/careers to guarantee your spot at the ECS Career Fair.
PITTSBURGH, PA
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Kinston Housing Authority - Property Manager

Under limited supervision, manages the property, which includes orientations, rent collection, annual re-examinations, interim rent adjustments and the move-in process including lease execution. Manages maintenance staff. Executes court papers for evictions. Must be able to work independently. Must have a working knowledge of Word, Excel and good math skills. Required...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: City of Kinston Firefighter

$28,441.38 - $39,800.42 Annually. Job Description Performs protective service work providing fire suppression and emergency medical services under emergency conditions and frequently involving considerable personal hazard, and related work as required. Work is performed under the immediate supervision of the Fire Captain & Lieutenant. Essential Functions: Responds to alarms and assists in the suppression of fires, including rescue, entry, ventilating, salvage work, containment of hazardous materials, traffic control, crowd control, etc. Participates in salvage operations and identification of fire causes; preserves evidence of possible arson and circumstances causing medical emergencies. Assists in maintaining fire apparatus and equipment and cleaning fire station and grounds. Conducts periodic inspections and tests firefighting, rescue and first aid equipment, apparatus and fire hydrants. Participates in pre-fire plan surveys. Responds to emergency medical calls. Presents programs to the community on safety, medical and fire prevention topics; conducts fire station tours. Participates in continuing training and instruction program by individual study of technical material and attendance at scheduled drills and classes. Participates in continuing training and instruction program by individual study of technical material and attendance at scheduled drills and classes. Performs related tasks as required.
KINSTON, NC
#The Wilbert Group
greenhousegrower.com

Facilities Don’t Grow Cannabis Plants, People Do

The foundation of any successful cultivation business is the grow team. Without enthusiastic, well-trained employees, how can you expect to run an efficient and profitable business?. If you think your cultivation program lacks steam, it may be time to shuffle things up. But before you let someone go, make sure...
AGRICULTURE
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Help Wanted Everywhere in Tillamook County

If you tuned in to the Tillamook County leadership meeting Monday, February 7th it was clear that almost all government departments are short staffed. From the parks department to the library, practically all Tillamook government departments are hiring. It doesn’t end with government jobs. Staffing issues have become a common theme amongst business across Tillamook County.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
hoosieragtoday.com

Producers with Crop Insurance to Receive Premium Benefit for Cover Crops

Agricultural producers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) if they planted cover crops during the 2022 crop year. To receive the benefit from this year’s Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP), producers must report cover crop acreage by March 15, 2022. The new program comes on the heels of the recently announced Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities which creates market opportunities for U.S. agricultural and forestry products that use climate-smart production practices and include innovative, cost-effective ways to measure and verify greenhouse gas benefits.
AGRICULTURE
American Banker

Bitcoin as a benefit? How NYDIG wants to help employees save

Would you convert your paycheck from dollars to bitcoins?. Leading bitcoin company NYDIG has launched a Bitcoin Savings Plan to promote and normalize the idea of employees getting paid in the cryptocurrency, according to a press release. The Bitcoin Savings Plan will allow an employee to auto-convert a portion of their paycheck to bitcoin, which will then be held on the secure, regulated NYDIG platform that is recognized by most major banks.
NFL
NewsBreak
Jobs
Mac Observer

OpenSea and CoinTracker Want to Help With NFT Taxes

Do you need help with your NFT taxes? Good news, OpenSea and CoinTracker are teaming up to help consumers. OpenSea is a marketplace for NFTs while CoinTracker is a tax software and portfolio management suite for cryptocurrency. Helping With NFT Taxes. The rising popularity of NFTs also means that this...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Journal Inquirer

Staffordville Lake Association wants help with aquatic weeds

STAFFORD — The Staffordville Lake Association is asking the Board of Selectmen for help in battling invasive strands of milfoil in the lake. At Wednesday’s board meeting, association President Aaron Hoffman presented two financial quotes to the selectmen on the cost to remove the invasive aquatic weed from the lake and from New City Pond, where Hoffman said the milfoil originates.
STAFFORD, CT
WCAX

Help Wanted: Burlington Public Works needs workers

Rutland Middle School’s tech program is enjoying tons of new equipment thanks to being a winner of the state’s lottery-funded Educate Innovate Initiative. Vt. officials to consider rescinding school masking guidance. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont leaders are considering rolling back mask guidance in schools as Omicron cases...
BURLINGTON, VT
times-advocate.com

Help Wanted Multiple Positions

Cosmic Solar & Roofing in Valley Center and Vista continues to grow and we currently have several full time positions open for immediate employment. These include solar system installers, warehouse manager, customer service technicians, and roofing professionals. If you have no experience but have a “can do” attitude and are...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
goodfruit.com

Airblast from above

Drones can now be used to spray crops in Michigan. The state government approved the practice last summer. Spraying pesticides via drone has potential in a lot of crops, including fruit. But the practice is new, and few in Michigan have done it. Mike Reinke, a Michigan State University integrated pest management educator for fruits and vegetables, is seeking funding to study the efficacy of drone spraying on specialty crops.
AGRICULTURE
921news.com

Butler Aquatic Center/ Summer Help Wanted

The City of Butler is now accepting applications for persons interested in employment at the Butler Aquatic Center. Lifeguard candidates must be 15 years of age by June 1, 2021. Candidates must be or be able to become Red Cross certified lifeguards. Pre-employment and post-employment random drug screening is required for the lifeguard position. Starting pay is $10.30 per hour with automatic step increases for each year of service. Applications should be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 to accommodate the City’s training schedule.
BUTLER, MO
Agriculture Online

Giving trash a new life on the farm

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Damon Carson, founder of repurposedMaterials, makes that newfound treasure his business. With everything from old concrete blocks to billboard vinyls, and hockey glass to military cargo parachutes, repurposedMaterials has what you could call an eclectic inventory of items just waiting for their second life.
ENVIRONMENT

