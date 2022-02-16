Help Wanted: Valley Precast

$28,441.38 - $39,800.42 Annually. Job Description Performs protective service work providing fire suppression and emergency medical services under emergency conditions and frequently involving considerable personal hazard, and related work as required. Work is performed under the immediate supervision of the Fire Captain & Lieutenant. Essential Functions: Responds to alarms and assists in the suppression of fires, including rescue, entry, ventilating, salvage work, containment of hazardous materials, traffic control, crowd control, etc. Participates in salvage operations and identification of fire causes; preserves evidence of possible arson and circumstances causing medical emergencies. Assists in maintaining fire apparatus and equipment and cleaning fire station and grounds. Conducts periodic inspections and tests firefighting, rescue and first aid equipment, apparatus and fire hydrants. Participates in pre-fire plan surveys. Responds to emergency medical calls. Presents programs to the community on safety, medical and fire prevention topics; conducts fire station tours. Participates in continuing training and instruction program by individual study of technical material and attendance at scheduled drills and classes. Participates in continuing training and instruction program by individual study of technical material and attendance at scheduled drills and classes. Performs related tasks as required.

KINSTON, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO