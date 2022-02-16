ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Police look for suspect accused of shooting, killing CATS bus driver in uptown Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus driver during a road rage incident in uptown.

Officers responded to the shooting Friday night on West Trade Street near South Graham Street, where they found a CATS bus that had gone off the road. Inside, they found bus driver Ethan Rivera, 41, who had been shot. He died Saturday from his injuries, police said.

[ PREVIOUS: CATS bus driver killed in road rage shooting while driving in uptown Charlotte, police say ]

According to officers, Rivera was driving his bus when the suspect, another driver, shot him. They said they’re investigating the shooting as a road rage incident.

During a news conference Tuesday, police shared photos of the suspect’s vehicle. They said they’re looking for a 2003 to 2005 black Honda Pilot with running boards. Investigators said the backup lights on that SUV model are large squares on the sides of the license plate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRUOc_0eGI3ZdC00
Police searching for suspect accused of fatally shooting CATS bus driver during road rage incident (WSOC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IEBP_0eGI3ZdC00
Police searching for suspect accused of fatally shooting CATS bus driver during road rage incident (WSOC)

“Any piece of information will help to solve this tragic crime,” said CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Crime technology could help officers find the suspect

The images released Tuesday could lead to an important break in the case.

“Charlotte has a very sophisticated real-time crime center than includes a camera infrastructure and it’s a valuable part of their law enforcement process at this point,” said Joe Kuhns, professor of criminal justice at UNC Charlotte.

The infrastructure includes a plethora of cameras in uptown Charlotte and license plate readers that are stationed in various parts of the city. The readers could track or retrace some of the route the getaway car used. The technology does have its limitations.

>> Reading this story in our app? The new “Follow the Lead” feature allows you to tap the blue tag indicated with a ‘+’ to subscribe to alerts on the very latest breaking news updates.

“We can’t capture everybody,” Kuhns said. “We don’t have the ability to read everything down to a thumbnail or something like that. And license plates, sometimes they are dirty. Sometimes they are falling off. Sometimes they are just in a shadowed area.”

Investigators have spent days trying to enhance the tag on the car.

“We have not yet identified the license plate,” McNelly said. “As soon as we do that, if we’re able to do that, that license plate will be put out to the public immediately.”

(WATCH BELOW: CATS bus driver dies day after being shot in uptown, police say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

