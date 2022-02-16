Cocoa High School receives another bomb threat

Former police officer Kim Potter was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb. Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December, but she was only sentenced for the more serious charge. Potter, 49,...
Ottawa, Ontario — Police in Canada say they have arrested at least 70 people and made progress in clearing out truckers who have paralyzed Ottawa for three weeks in a protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions. The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy began in the morning, when hundreds...
NEW YORK (AP) — To plead the Fifth, or not to plead the Fifth?. That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices. Trump’s lawyers are almost certain to...
President Biden on Friday signed a bill to keep the government funded into March ahead of a midnight deadline that would have led to a shutdown. The bill funds the government through March 11 at current levels, giving lawmakers another three weeks to negotiate a larger spending deal to keep the government funded through the rest of the fiscal year that ends in September.
(CNN) — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
(CNN) — The National Archives acknowledged Friday it has discussed with the Department of Justice that classified records were found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago after former President Donald Trump left office, according to a letter from Archivist David Ferriero to the House Oversight Committee. The letter, released by the...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to provide a public update on the increasingly volatile situation between Russia and Ukraine on Friday following a spike in shelling in eastern Ukraine that has stoked fresh alarm of an imminent invasion. The afternoon remarks were expected to be brief, a senior...
BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu turned the Beijing Olympics into her own personal playground. In the city. In the mountains. Spinning, flipping and flying above three different venues. The American-born Gu came into the Games hoping to win three gold medals in freestyle skiing while representing China, where her...
The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer who admitted to trying to pass secret information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign country pleaded guilty Friday. Diana Toebbe, a former teacher, admitted that she acted as a lookout for her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, as he left memory cards concealed in a peanut sandwich and a chewing gum package at three "dead drop" locations throughout 2021.
Comments / 0