Memphis area politics, all in one place

This year, some local voters will be asked to go to the polls three times: in May, August and November.

May is the Shelby County primaries; August is the “big ballot,” which includes a number of judgeships; and November is the state and federal general election.

To help local readers stay informed before each of those elections, The Daily Memphian is launching a new politics newsletter, “On the Ballot 2022.” Inside, readers will find stories from longtime political journalist Bill Dries, as well as Ian Round, Michael Waddell and others.

