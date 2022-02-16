ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Jason Bonham, with Jimmy Sakurai, to play Led Zeppelin songs in Greensburg

 8 days ago

GREENSBURG — Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will headline the Palace Theatre on April 12.

Bonham, on drums, will be joined by acclaimed guitarist Jimmy Sakurai, recreating the music of Led Zeppelin.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now. General sales begin 10 a.m. Friday, costing $49.75 to $99.75.

Bonham regularly tours the world playing the songs of Led Zeppelin, the legendary hard-rock band that included his father, John Bonham.

Scott Tady is the local Entertainment Reporter for The Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He's easy to reach at stady@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @scotttady.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Jason Bonham, with Jimmy Sakurai, to play Led Zeppelin songs in Greensburg

