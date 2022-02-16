A canceled year, co-head coaches and the unexpected success of Pennsauken Tech basketball

Tom Mitchell applied to be Pennsauken Tech’s boys’ basketball coach as the break-glass-in-case-of-emergency candidate.

The Tornados didn’t play last season due to COVID concerns, and long-time head coach Jim Morton decided to step away after the campaign was canceled.

Mitchell expected someone to fill Morton’s void, but as time passed and no one went for the position, he decided he’d put in for the job just in case.

He’s coached a variety of youth sports for more than 40 years, and while his heart is on the baseball diamond, he had some experience coaching high school girls’ hoops.

“I said if no one else wants to do it, I’ll do it, because I think it would be a shame these kids can’t play,” he said.

But Mitchell realized he was a bit out of his element as soon as practices started.

“They are definitely athletes,” Mitchell said. “They have skills that are just beyond my belief.”

He needed help, so he ventured down to the bottom floor of Pennsauken Tech to enlist the assistance of a coach that hadn’t thought about basketball in nearly a decade.

Former Camden Catholic football coach Nick Strom heard Mitchell’s pitch and signed on. Together, they’ve helped a senior-laden team that hadn’t suited up together in two years go 14-4, win nine of their past 10 games and earn the No. 11 seed in the South Jersey Group 2 playoffs.

“This group of seniors has banded together for this one-year run,” Strom said. “They have a lot of pride in an amazing way in this program. A lot didn’t play as sophomores. They didn’t have a junior season, and they’ve banded together for a one-year run to try and put Penn Tech on the map. This is a tremendous group of kids. We’ve all had to blend together.”

It didn’t look good in the beginning though.

“Streetball in an organized game,” senior John Covington said of the team’s first weeks together. “It was working for the time being, but we knew we wouldn’t be able to beat certain teams if we kept playing streetball like that.”

Covington was concerned. He and fellow senior Mike Smith had gone to different schools as juniors so they could play winter basketball, Covington to Pennsauken and Smith to Woodrow Wilson.

They returned because of the relationships they had with their previous teammates.

“It sounds cliché, I just feel like coming back was coming back to a family,” Smith said. “… We communicated outside of school (last year), so I felt like coming back with the guys from sophomore year was playing with my family all over again. We had something. We could really be successful this year.”

Mitchell realized he couldn’t set them on that path alone though, which is why he went to Strom, who had immense success on the gridiron at Camden Catholic, leading the Irish to a 34-6 record from 2014-2017 before his allegations of racism against the school led to his dismissal in 2018.

While Strom’s passion has long been football – he assisted at Eastern and Timber Creek since leaving Camden Catholic – his first love was basketball.

He played both sports at Palmyra before graduating in 2006, and he was an assistant on the Panthers’ basketball team for two years after leaving college before starting up the middle school program.

“I was always around basketball,” Strom said. “(Camden Catholic coach Matt Crawford and former Irish coach Jim Crawford) would tell you, they’re basketball guys, I’d sit at the end of their bench because nobody is better than those guys. I loved watching ’em. They practiced, my office was right there, I would come out and see what they were doing because they were so efficient. You can always learn from good coaches, it doesn’t matter what the sport, but I had no desire to get back into basketball.”

However, Strom went to the team’s matchup at Delran on Dec. 22 to check it out, and he realized he could be a help to the kids.

He focused on the x’s and o’s while Mitchell handled the administrative responsibilities.

However, shortly after Strom joined the team, he caught Lyme disease and was hospitalized through winter break. When he got back, the school was going through some COVID issues. By the time the Tornados played Maple Shade on Jan. 10, Strom and the team had conducted just two one-hour practices together.

They still won, 68-57.

“The thing I can’t stress enough is we’ve made so much progress in such a short time,” Strom said, “and it’s only made possible, 99.5 percent of that, because of the quality of kids we have here.”

The Tornados have had their hiccups, like a 53-51 setback to GCIT on Feb. 4, but they’ve rebounded every time. They haven’t lost back-to-back games all year.

“They’re kind of like me football wise,” Strom said. “I tell ’em all the time I wish I coached ’em in football because they’re tough. They want to compete. They won’t back down. They’re almost a survivor group.”

They believe that stems from their upbringing.

“A lot of us is from Camden, different parts of Camden, Cramer Hill, different parts,” Smith said. “Growing up around that environment, we kind of grew up with that toughness.”

“Us being who we are, where we come from, what we go through at home, we got basketball,” added senior Kamar Whitfield.

It’s why last year was so painful for those that stayed at Pennsauken Tech.

“COVID happening kind of ruined a lot for everybody, not just me but the whole school and other schools around,” senior Zachariah Hidalgo said. “It was very frustrating, but I’m glad to be on the court again with my teammates. I wouldn’t want to play with anybody else.”

Hidalgo and his teammates want to leave everything they have on the court this winter.

“This is our last ride,” Covington said. “We might as well just give it all we got.”

No matter where the journey ends though, this group has a special place in program history.

“I’ve said it to them, they can always look back at anything we do from this point forward as a program, these are the guys that started it,” Strom said. “I can’t say it enough about them, they started this whole thing. They have a hand in teams five years from now, 10 years from now, because they really built this thing from the ground up.”

