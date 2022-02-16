ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic County Tech senior Grace Speer is a terrific scorer, better teammate

By Tom Rimback, Vineland Daily Journal
 8 days ago
GLOUCESTER Twp. — Grace Speer considers herself the last option.

Far and away the best player on the Atlantic County Tech girls basketball team, the Red Hawks senior can score anytime she touches the ball. As many times as she wants. Speer isn’t wired that way.

“Honestly, what matters to me is just having fun and making sure that my team is having fun,” Speer said. “I honestly enjoy watching everyone else who are there. I love watching them getting defensive stops way more than I do myself.”

Speer scored 29 points Tuesday in a win at Camden County Tech. The best, most telling two points came on a fast break.

Speer got the ball after a turnover with her teammates streaming down either side of the court. Unfortunately, the defense had the lanes well covered. After seeing one then the other passing lane get closed off, Speer realized she had an uncontested lane to the rim. Only then, did she consider scoring herself.

Maybe that’s why her teammates tend to have a better idea of how many points she’s scored than Speer does. That sometimes means urging her to shoot more.

“Definitely, if someone's ahead of me on the break, they should get the ball before myself,” Speer said. “These are my favorite teammates I've had throughout my all four years here. I really appreciate the support they give me. They're amazing. We are together on and off the court. They're great friends.”

Speer is an easy player to like. She gets her teammates involved, almost to a fault. When a player fell to the court early in the game, Speer immediately ran over to help her back up. It was a Camden County Tech player.

None of this comes as a surprise to anyone that knows her.

“I met Grace when she was in seventh grade,” coach Jackie Sicone said. “I used to work with her a little bit when I was coaching at Holy Spirit. At the time, I was trying to get her to come the Holy Spirit. She chose ACIT and I teach at ACIT. It just so happened her sophomore year, the job opened up and I got the job. I've been blessed to coach her for the last three years. I knew what I was getting. And she's been a pleasure.”

Speer averages 22.9 points per game. Her obvious talent makes choosing a tech school an unusual decision for the Estelle Manor resident, who could have gone to Buena Regional. Speer had a different plan.

“I always knew that I wanted to do something in the STEM field,” Speer said. They have a great engineering program. I decided to go to ACIT for that reason.”

Basketball wasn’t Speer’s first priority in choosing a high school. Or a college.

“I'm committed to Florida Institute of Technology, a Division 2 school in Melbourne,” Speer said. “It's amazing that I will be able to lay basketball there. Honestly, it feels great to know that my hard work paid off and paid off for everyone that's helped me along the way. I really appreciate it.”

