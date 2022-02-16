ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested, accused of barricading himself in Greensboro apartment complex with 2 adults, toddlers

By Emily Mikkelsen, Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken into custody on Wednesday in Greensboro after a man barricaded himself in his home with two adults and two toddlers.

Police blocked off access to Advenir at Adams Farm, which is at the corner of Hilltop Road and Adams Farm Parkway in Greensboro.

According to officials, US Marshals were working to serve a warrant Terry Allen Fleming Jr., who has multiple warrants out of High Point and out-of-state warrants.

Greensboro police were called to the scene to assist the U.S. marshals. Police responded, and their SWAT team assumed the scene. After a short standoff, the suspect agreed to be taken into custody.

This was the notification sent to residents:

Dear Advenir at Adams Farm Residents,

The Advenir at Adams Farm office team was recently alerted to an ongoing incident at the community. Local authorities have closed the entrances to the community and access is currently limited. We will update you as we gain more information. If you have any questions please feel free to contact the office via phone or email as listed below.

Thank you,

The Advenir at Adams Farm Team

Police cleared the scene just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Brendan R
2d ago

Hope they take the sick, disabled and mobility challenged into consideration. It's not reasonable to ask them to evacuate.

