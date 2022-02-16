Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Shows Love To Her Daughter In Rare Comment On Her Instagram

Broadimage/Shutterstock

After Britney Spears debuted her adorable new puppy on Instagram, Lynne Spears surprisingly showed up in the pop star’s comments with a sweet message to her daughter.

Although Britney Spears, 40, has made it clear that she’s done with her family, her mom Lynne Spears, 66, is still reaching out to the singer — at least on Instagram. The one-sided interaction happened on Feb. 15, when Britney posted footage of her adorable Australian shepherd puppy named Sawyer that she and fiancé Sam Asghari took home from Hawaii. The “Toxic” hitmaker gushed over the cute canine in her lengthy caption, which led her millions of followers, Lynne included, to post messages about Sawyer in the comments section.

“The most beautiful pup ever with blue eyes!!!” Lynne said. Given all the drama that’s happened for the Spears clan, we definitely didn’t see that comment coming!

Brit’s fans had a lot to say about her mother chiming in. They responded directly to Lynne with some mixed reactions about her comment. Some fans lashed out over Lynne’s involvement in her daughter’s 13-year conservatorship that was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. “You deserve prison!” a fan said to Lynne. However, others expressed optimism that Britney and Lynne may be on good terms again. “I hope you and Brit are making peace,” a response to Lynne read.

Anyone who has kept up with Britney knows that she’s been at odds with basically her entire family. The pop star especially has it out for her father, who kept her under the conservatorship much longer than needed. While Jamie ruled the conservatorship, Brit did accuse her mother of coming up with the idea of the legal ruling back in Nov. 2021, shortly before it was dissolved entirely. “I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life,” the singer said about Lynne on IG.

Another family member Britney’s feuding with is her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30. The siblings went back and forth on Instagram in January after Jamie did interviews to promote her tell-all book Things I Should Have Said. The Sweet Magnolias star pleaded with Britney to “just call me” and put an end to the feud, which she claimed she’s received “death threats” for. Britney, in return, called her younger sister “scum,” despite promising that she’ll always “love” her no matter what.