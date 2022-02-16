Former Gov. Sonny Perdue finalist for Chancellor of Georgia’s Public Universities

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – Former Governor Sonny Perdue has been named the sole finalist to lead the state’s university system.

Regents voted unanimously on Monday to name Perdue the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia. The position oversees 26 universities and 340,000 students across the state.

The board is likely to affirm the choice after a 14-day waiting period required by state law.

Regents Board Chair Harold Reynolds says Perdue is the best choice because of his extensive political background and passion for education.

Perdue served as governor from 2003 to 2011, and later served as the agriculture secretary under former President Donald Trump.

