Register your future entrepreneurs for Lemonade Day 2022

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Registration is now open for Lemonade Day 2022, an event that empowers local youth to become tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.

Lemonade Day, sponsored by Texoma Community Credit Union, MSU Texas, and Raising Canes, takes place on April 23, 2022, with a kickoff celebration on March 11 from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business, in the form of a lemonade stand.

Each child that registers receives an Entrepreneur Workbook that teaches them the Lemonade Day lessons like creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors, and giving back to the community.

Along the way, they acquire skills in goal-setting, problem solving, and gain self-esteem critical for future success. They keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.

Interested parents and guardians can sign their kids up online.

