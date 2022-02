My introduction to the ‘90s-inspired “fluffy hair” trend that’s sweeping across Instagram and Tik Tok predates both platforms. It was, well, in the ‘90s. There were many icons I could have looked to for inspiration (Cindy Crawford, Denise Richards, and Alicia Silverstone among them), but my younger self was completely caught up with Topanga Lawrence’s long and voluminous locks in Boy Meets World. Minus a brief interlude with the ‘00s popular slick, straight look, my obsession with the movement, body, and volume of the ‘90s blowout is now back. Only this time, I have a secret weapon — hair rollers. These old-school hairstyling accessories are (apparently) the easiest way to achieve the fluffy hair of ‘90s dreams.

