Woman possibly cured of HIV using novel but rare treatment, researchers say

By Michelle Shen, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

A woman was potentially cured of HIV using a new transplant method involving umbilical cord blood, according to research presented by scientists at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections on Tuesday.

According to an article published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Perinatal Education, umbilical cord blood, once believed as a waste product, is now collected and used to gather stem cells to help cure various diseases like cancer. Stem cells are basic and unspecialized cells that can develop into more specialized cells, similar to a versatile raw ingredient that appears in many dishes.

This case is also unique because stem cells meant to tackle disease typically come from adult bone marrow, not umbilical cords. The two previous cases of people who were believed cured of HIV both included bone marrow transplants.

Despite the buzz around the case, experts stressed that attempting a stem cell transplant to cure someone of HIV is still considered unethical, according to NBC News . Transplants can be taxing and potentially lethal and should only be considered if someone has another life-threatening disease.

20 million lives saved : How America came together to lead the fight against AIDS

In the case of this patient, she had leukemia, and the transplant was focused on helping her with her cancer treatment. Notably, the woman was of mixed race and was only a partial match to the donor, meaning the early success of the potential treatment could possibly cure a wider swath of people given that most donor registries are Caucasian, according to The New York Times .

Researchers stress that the key to fighting HIV should still be focused on prevention as opposed to relying on novel and risky cures.

