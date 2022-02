These are busy, demanding days for public education administrators in Utah. But, as we tell our students, one just has to make time for the things that matter. We are lucky, as educators, to be present for many of the moments that matter to our students. Particularly special are those moments when a child, for the very first time, lights up with new knowledge, or masters a new skill, or makes a new best friend.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO