ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canada easing COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers

By Isabella Colello
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeLof_0eGHyYgK00

(WWTI) — COVID-testing requirements will soon be loosened for travelers entering Canada.

The government announced that beginning February 28, travelers will be permitted to use a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result, taken the day prior to their scheduled flight, arrival at a land port of entry, or marine port of entry.

Travelers will also have the option to take a molecular test result 72 hours before arriving in Canada. However, results from at-home tests do not meet these requirements.

Travelers arriving in Canada from any country, who qualify as fully vaccinated will be randomly selected for arrival testing, but will no longer be required to quarantine while awaiting tests results. Children under 12 years old, traveling with fully vaccinated adults will be exempt from quarantine.

Canada will continue to require unvaccinated travelers to test on arrival, on Day Eight and quarantine for 14 days. Unvaccinated foreign nationals will not be permitted to enter Canada unless they meet exemptions.

Additionally, beginning on March 1 , the Canadian province of Ontario will lift proof of vaccine requirements for all businesses as well as capacity limits.

According to officials, these changes were made in response to recent data that indicates the latest wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak throughout the country and Canada begins to transition away from its crisis phase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Antigen Test#Covid#Foreign Nationals#Travelers#Canadian
NBC News

900,000 dead: Covid deaths are surging in low-vaccination states

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. More than 900,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19 as of Friday, according to NBC News’ tally, and data shows that states with low vaccination rates have had the biggest share of deaths over the past six weeks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gwinnett Daily Post

Johnson signals early end to all coronavirus restrictions in England

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled an early end to all coronavirus restrictions in England, including the legal requirement to self-isolate for positive Covid-19 cases, if "encouraging trends" continue. Johnson said he would present the government's strategy "for living with Covid" when parliament returns from a short recess on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Increases the Risk of Heart Inflammation and Is No Longer Potent for People Under the Age of 31

There has been a slew of concerns concerning the potential side effects of covid vaccination, including cardiac inflammation in children and adolescents. Please see below for the most recent findings involving Moderna vaccines. It appears that the relatively unusual side effects of the Moderna coronavirus vaccination in people under the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

People who have had covid-19 don’t need three vaccine shots

Omicron’s spread is slowing in the United States, but more than 200,000 people a day are still getting infected by the coronavirus. Two factors help to shape both the likelihood of infection and the severity of the disease: whether someone has been vaccinated, and whether they have been previously infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark said Friday that they were considering “winding down” the country’s coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to anymore residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said in a statement outlining its reasoning that the third infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
uticaphoenix.net

Army to immediately begin discharging unvaccinated soldiers; CDC predicts 75,000

The Army will immediately begin discharging soldiers who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Under a directive issued by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, commanders are to initiate “involuntary administrative separation proceedings” against unvaccinated soldiers with no approved or pending exemption request, the Pentagon said in a statement Wednesday. The order applies to regular Army, reservists and cadets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy