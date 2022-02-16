ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man charged with selling Fentanyl

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says Cory Colquett, 30, has been arrested on charges of dealing Fentanyl in the Rockford area.

According to police, Colquett was arrested in the 3300 block of N. Alpine Road on Friday, February 4th. Police said they recovered over 100 grams of Fentanyl and cash during the investigation.

He was charged with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl and Resisting Arrest.

Colquett was taken into custody at the Winnebago County Jail but has since been released on bond.

