Despite Loosening Rules, Few Women Figure Skaters Pick Pants

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a year after Japan’s summer Olympics, the Games are back for a winter show in Beijing, China. The unusually short gap between Games is due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Strict precautions and enforced virus prevention protocol are in place to help...

NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Some Figure Skaters Jump With Their Arms Overhead

As you watch women's figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, you may notice something unusual about some of the jumps: skaters raising their arms overhead as they rotate. Not every skater does it, but enough do that you might be wondering what this technique is all about. Like so much in figure skating, it's more complex than it seems at first glance.
kion546.com

Why Olympic figure skaters don’t get dizzy

Top figure skaters spin at such unbelievably fast speeds — as many as six revolutions per second — that it can make even spectators feel a little woozy. Curious viewers of the Beijing Winter Olympics want to know why. “How do figure skaters not get dizzy?” has been one of the top Google searches over the past week.
kmmo.com

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva takes first place in short program at Winter Olympics despite doping controversy

Kamila Valieva, the Russian figure skater at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, took the lead in the women’s short program, earning 82.16 points and topping teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova. The 15-year-old Valieva broke down into tears as she awaited her scores, in what was her first competition since a ruling cleared her after she failed a drug test ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valieva had tested positive for a banned heart medication, trimetazidine, in Russia in December, but her test result only came to light last week. The court said the investigation into the doping offense would take months to resolve and it gave a favorable decision for her in part because she was a minor or “protected person,” making her subject to different rules from an adult athlete.
FOX Sports

Olympic figure skating continues under cloud of suspicion

Welcome to figure skating, where the saddest gold medal of these Winter Olympics will be competed for in the early hours of Thursday but won’t actually be presented to the champion* — not yet, at least. Where the most talked about athlete of the Games is expected to...
