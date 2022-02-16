ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Been Desperate to Clean Your Keurig? These $10 Pods Will Remove Residue, Stains & Old Grounds

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGqee_0eGHxuwP00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you hate fussing with a complicated coffee maker first thing when you wake up, spilling coffee grounds everywhere, and never knowing exactly how your moning cup o’ Joe is going to turn out, then you probably have a Keurig K-Cup machine . They’re really the easiest way to make a cup of coffee in the morning – just fill with water, pop in a K-Cup pod , and brew. But even though they’re so much simpler than a traditional electric coffeemaker, Keurigs still get dirty, and it can be hard to figure out how to clean them.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$69.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Thankfully, there’s a simple, affordable solution that will get your machine clean in no time so you can keep sipping on your favorite coffee in the morning without worrying that you’re accidentally chugging down mold, grime, and stale old coffee grounds.

6-Pack of Cleaning Cups for Keurig K-Cup Machines

$9.95


Buy now

Sign Up

Cleaning your Keurig is as simple as making coffee from a K-Cup. These Keurig K-Cup Machine Cleaning Cups pop into your machine the same way a coffee pod would, and then you just brew one large cycle. Then, remove the cleaner pod and run one water-only cycle. The result is a cleaner machine and better tasting coffee.

Perfect Samplers Dark Roast Coffee Pod Variety Pack – 40 count

$27.00


Buy now

Sign Up

Each six-pack of cleaning pods is just $9.95, which is well worth the time they’ll save you if you tried to clean the machine by yourself. That’s enough for 3 months of regularly cleaning. Regular use of these cups will also help remove build up that could clog up the mechanisms in your machine, meaning they could help it last longer, too.

The whole reason why most of us get a Keurig K-Cup machine is because we don’t feel like dealing with the stress and mess of a traditional coffeemaker. We just want clean-tasting coffee in seconds. These cleaning cups will make sure your coffee not only tastes good, but also that your machine lasts.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFEOQ_0eGHxuwP00

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

More from SheKnows

Comments / 5

Related
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Barack Obama Melts Everyone's Hearts With Valentine's Day Tribute to Wife Michelle: 'You're Truly One-of-a-Kind'

No Valentine’s Day is complete without touching tributes from Barack and Michelle Obama. On Feb. 14, Barack reminded everyone that his and Michelle’s ongoing love story is still one of the cutest in history. He posted another heartwarming photo of the two of them for Valentine’s Day with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you’re truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in my life.” Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you're truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in...
POLITICS
SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

I Tried All the Butter I Could Find at Costco — This Is the Best One You Can Possibly Buy

One of the most distinguishing things about Costco (after its jumbo, bulk packaging, of course) is the fact that the warehouse store doesn’t carry a million different types of things. One or two ketchups, a couple trash bags, etc. But somehow, the other day, I found myself standing in front of half-a-dozen butter options. Salted? Unsalted? Organic? Store brand? Name brand? Because most of us don’t need more than giant package of butter at one time (although it does freeze well!), I made it my mission to determine the very best one to buy. I sampled them all and considered the uses of each one. If you’re going to buy butter at Costco, I can tell you which one to get. Fun fact: It was already a household staple of mine!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Machines#Coffee Grounds#Stains Old Grounds#Keurig K Cup Machines
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
WKRC

A frozen food is being recalled and it may be in your freezer

UNDATED (WKRC) - Another frozen food item is being recalled from grocery stores. Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach has issued a recall after finding traces of Listeria on its spinach, a bacteria that could be fatal for some people. The spinach is sold in 12-ounce bags and the FDA is urging...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Why You Should Always Check The Back Of The Shelf At Grocery Stores

Nothing is worse than carrying a gallon of milk home from the grocery store only to realize it expires in two days. Most grocery stores are busy enough that they rotate their stock often, so you'll usually never find anything outright expired. Still, sometimes, you might end up with something approaching its expiration date much sooner than you would like, forcing you to use it quickly or worse, throw it away before it's done. Most grocery stores are set up with each item in a row, so it's easy just to grab whatever is in front, which is by design — you're supposed to grab the item closest to the front.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because It Dries Out Your Skin & Causes Wrinkles

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and something to celebrate with self-care. If you want to preserve your youthful glow with a consistent skincare routine, another important part of caring for aging skin is your diet. We spoke with skincare and health experts about the one food many people are aware of that is bad for the skin, and another that you might not expect.
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy