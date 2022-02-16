ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool's pursuit of a seventh European Cup resumes on Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+ as Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Italy to face Serie A champions Inter Milan. It promises to be a tough trip for the Reds, even if they go into the tie as favorites and their trip to...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace host Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as the Eagles hope to stun the newly-crowned Club World Cup champions. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles haven’t got the points on the board their performances have deserved this season and they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher admits his Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2005 were 'BORING' compared to Jurgen Klopp's energetic side... and says Man United 'can't carry' Cristiano Ronaldo to 'win the big trophies'

Jamie Carragher has admitted that his Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2005 were 'boring' when compared to Jurgen Klopp's exciting Reds side now. Liverpool put on a masterclass performance at the San Siro on Wednesday as they beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 encounter, with Klopp's men earning plaudits for their trademark high-pressing and energetic style of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Capello insists Inter Milan can beat Liverpool: Their best player has been Alisson

Fabio Capello and Paolo di Canio insists Inter Milan can defeat Liverpool tonight. The first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie will be staged at San Siro stadium. Former Italy coach Capello said: "The current Liverpool is not the same side it was a few months ago. Klopp said it was his strongest team? Well, he would say that, what do you expect him to say?
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Juventus vs Torino: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Juventus and Torino will contest the second Derby della Mole of the Serie A campaign as the Old Lady look to consolidate their place inside the top four. The Bianconeri needed a stoppage time intervention from Danilo to salvage a point at the home of fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta last weekend.
UEFA
BBC

Europa League: Barcelona v Napoli

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "100% ready" to play in Barcelona's Europa League knockout round play-off first leg against Napoli, says boss Xavi. The striker has made two substitute appearances for Barca since his free transfer move from Arsenal, having last started a game on 2 December. This is the first European...
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

Inter v Liverpool | Match Preview | UEFA Champions League | UCL

Fresh off the back of a resolute 1-0 victory at Turf Moor, Liverpool turn their focus back to European action where they return to Milan and the San Siro, on this occasion facing Inter. The Reds will hope for a similar outcome to their most recent visit to the iconic stadium, where a 2-1 victory was achieved away at AC Milan to complete a perfect group stage.
UEFA
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Juventus hosts Torino for the Derby della Mole

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Juventus hosts Torino for the Derby della Mole (Turin Derby) in Serie A. Danilo’s injury-time equalizer at Atalanta on Sunday stretched Juve’s unbeaten run in the league to 11 games, but the “Old Lady” will need the same resilience against its local rival, which has one of the best defenses in Serie A. Only Juve and Inter Milan have conceded fewer than Torino’s 25 goals in 24 games, while its 69 shots allowed on target is the lowest in the division. Torino lost both its last games –- to Udinese and Venezia –- giving it added incentive to claim derby honors and get back on track. Torino captain Andrea Belotti’s return as a substitute last weekend is timely. Both Rolando Mandragora and Saša Lukić are available again after serving suspensions against Venezia. Denis Zakaria should start for Juve after being rested against Atalanta, while fellow new signing Dušan Vlahović will get another chance to shine after failing to score in Bergamo on Sunday.
UEFA
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Watford: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Aston Villa vs Watford: Two sides in desperate need of a victory in the Premier League will do battle at Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). Things were going oh so well for Aston Villa after Steven Gerrard took over from Dean Smith back in November. They won four of their first six games under their new manager, and Aston Villa climbed as high as 9th in the Premier League table. Fast-forward two more months, they have won just one of their last six PL games and slipped to 12th in the table. The arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne have given Gerrard and Co., a noticeable bump since signing at the end of January, but their production (2 goals, 3 assists in 8 appearances between them) is yet to translate to an abundance of points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool see off spirited Inter to put one foot in Champions League quarters

Liverpool put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 2-0 win at Inter Milan which came after a hard-fought encounter at a bubbling San Siro. With the San Siro atmosphere thoroughly deflated, Liverpool then calmly saw out the remainder of the match to almost guarantee themselves a place in next month's draw for the last eight. td/mw/jc
PREMIER LEAGUE

