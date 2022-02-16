Group donates to Oishei Children’s Hospital

Health officials said the 1-year-old boy is the first baby in the state to be placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for COVID-19. ECMO removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back in the body, giving the heart and lungs a chance to heal, doctors said. The boy’s mother said that the decision to have her son be placed on ECMO was difficult. But, she also believes that the outcome for him could have been worse if he didn’t have the procedure.

