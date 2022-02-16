ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group donates to Oishei Children’s Hospital

By Bee Group Newspapers
 2 days ago

The Women Interested in Cystic Health presented the Lung Treatment Center of Oishei...

iheart.com

Parents, Staff Protest Tufts Children's Hospital Pediatric Bed Closures

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Parents, patients, and staff rallied outside of Tufts Children's Hospital on Saturday to protest the closure of its 41 pediatric inpatient beds, and the hospital's shift in prioritizing vacancies for "much-needed" adult ICU and surgical procedures. Wellforce, Tufts' parent company, made the announcement on January...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News19 WLTX

Donations needed for children's home in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Orangeburg is accepting donations that could include anything from bottled water to gift cards for a local museum. "It takes a tribe, a whole village to raise a child. We are not able to do this without the community,"...
Daily Fort Worth

Pregnant Covid-19-ill woman delivers baby the same day she was put on ventilator support, meets the baby for the first time weeks later

Pregnant women are strongly encouraged by the health experts to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as multiple studies suggest that Covid-19 vaccines don’t harm the mothers-to-be or their unborn babies, something that seems to be the major reason why pregnant women remain vaccine hesitant. The same studies indicate that Covid-19 vaccines are actually helping the pregnant women and their unborn babies since scientists haven’t found an increased risk for miscarriage among people who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine just before and during early pregnancy.
verywellhealth.com

What Is a Spinal Headache?

A spinal headache is head discomfort caused by a leak of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which surrounds the brain and spinal cord. CSF protects the brain and spinal cord and helps eliminate waste products. If the CSF becomes too low, it causes a decrease in pressure around the brain and spinal cord, thereby causing pain.
shreveportmag.com

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and spending more than a month in hospital fighting for his life, 1-year-old toddler is back home with his family

Health officials said the 1-year-old boy is the first baby in the state to be placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for COVID-19. ECMO removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back in the body, giving the heart and lungs a chance to heal, doctors said. The boy’s mother said that the decision to have her son be placed on ECMO was difficult. But, she also believes that the outcome for him could have been worse if he didn’t have the procedure.
Monte Vista Journal

Monte Vista teenager fighting for her life at Children's Hospital

MONTE VISTA — Divine Luv Quintana has been a student at Byron Syring DELTA Center since February of 2018. She started attending Monte Vista School District as a preschool student at Marsh Elementary in 2000. “Monte Vista School District is proud to have been part of her educational journey,”...
KGET

Memorial Hospital Lauren Small Children’s Center receives nearly $200K donation from Panda Express

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital received a large donation from Panda Express on Thursday. Panda Express presented a check Thursday morning for nearly $200,000 as the fast food chain celebrated the Lunar New Year. The check was part of its year-round fundraising efforts to help local children in […]
bizneworleans.com

Children’s Hospital New Orleans Celebrates Opening of Child Life Center

NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital New Orleans is celebrating the opening of its Child Life Center, one component of a $300 million campus transformation. Funded by donations from the Krewe of Tucks, Spirit of Children, the Maureen and Whit Huguley Family Fund and others, the Child Life Center provides a “spacious and engaging environment for children to thrive and find joy while receiving care in the hospital,” said a spokesperson.
KVIA

El Paso Children’s Hospital specialist is a superhero surgeon

EL PASO, Texas - Dr. Shawn Diamond has only lived in El Paso for a year and a half, but in that time, he has already helped start and build the only Brachial Plexus Birth Injury Center in El Paso. Dr. Diamond, who is employed by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center-El Paso, is trained as a plastic surgeon who specializes in hands and extremities microsurgery. He does a lot of work with children and some adults who may have been born with extra fingers, have nerve issues, mobility problems, need skin grafts, and more.
Herald-Dispatch

Music Therapy Pilot Program offered at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital

In addition to the tones of monitors and equipment that are expected in hospitals, a new sound can be heard on the floors of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital – music. HFCH is partnering with Aspire! Conservatory of Fine & Performing Arts in Ashland to conduct a three-month pilot project to introduce music therapy to pediatric patients and their families.
