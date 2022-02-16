Group donates to Oishei Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas - Dr. Shawn Diamond has only lived in El Paso for a year and a half, but in that time, he has already helped start and build the only Brachial Plexus Birth Injury Center in El Paso. Dr. Diamond, who is employed by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center-El Paso, is trained as a plastic surgeon who specializes in hands and extremities microsurgery. He does a lot of work with children and some adults who may have been born with extra fingers, have nerve issues, mobility problems, need skin grafts, and more.
Comments / 0