Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide Levels in Metalworkers

Evidence on the role of depression and anxiety in patients undergoing surgical treatment for symptomatic degenerative lumbar spinal stenosis (DLSS) is conflicting. We aimed to assess the association between depression and anxiety with symptoms and function in patients undergoing surgery for DLSS. Included were patients with symptomatic DLSS participating in a prospective multicentre cohort study who underwent surgery and completed the 24-month follow-up. We used the hospital anxiety and depression scale (HADS) to assess depression/anxiety. We used mixed-effects models to quantify the impact on the primary outcome change in the spinal stenosis measure (SSM) symptoms/function subscale from baseline to 12- and 24-months. Logistic regression analysis was used to quantify the odds of the SSM to reach a minimal clinically important difference (MCID) at 24Â months follow-up. The robustness of the results in the presence of unmeasured confounding was quantified using a benchmarking method based on a multiple linear model. Out of 401 patients 72 (17.95%) were depressed and 80 anxious (19.05%). Depression was associated with more symptoms (Î²"‰="‰0.36, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.20 to 0.51, p"‰<"‰0.001) and worse function (Î²"‰="‰0.37, 95% CI 0.24 to 0.50, p"‰<"‰0.001) at 12- and 24-months. Only the association between baseline depression and SSM symptoms/function was robust at 12 and 24Â months. There was no evidence for baseline depression/anxiety decreasing odds for a MCID in SSM symptoms and function over time. In patients undergoing surgery for symptomatic DLSS, preoperative depression but not anxiety was associated with more severe symptoms and disability at 12 and 24Â months.

