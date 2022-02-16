ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide Levels in Metalworkers

By Ron Goldberg
pulmonologyadvisor.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelders/assemblers in a metalworking industrial cohort presented significantly higher fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) levels than machine operators or administrative and ancillary staff, according to results published recently in the International Archives of Occupational and Environmental Health. Researchers surmise that respiratory tract inflammation associated with airborne exposures specific to the welders/assemblers...

www.pulmonologyadvisor.com

