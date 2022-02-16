ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Update on $16-million Ma-te-Way expansion in Renfrew

By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff
renfrewtoday.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Renfrew has received an update on work taking place at Ma-te-Way in Renfrew. Council was updated on the project as part of their virtual meeting on February 8th, 2022. Recreation Director Kevin Hill says the first contractor left the site last week with all the rock anchors...

