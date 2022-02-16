Pasco’s Gulf High School to get a major overhaul

An artist's rendering shows the media center at Gulf High School in New Port Richey after a renovation that is planned to begin in late February 2022. The existing school was built in 1971. [ Pasco County Schools ]

NEW PORT RICHEY — The oldest high school in west Pasco County is about to have the newest campus.

Gulf High School, which first opened its doors in 1922, has been in its current location since 1971. And lately it’s been showing its age.

School district officials first talked about renovating the buildings back in 2019 as part of a package of improvements across the county. At the time, they contemplated upgrading the existing structures.

A closer look by architectural experts made clear that the more effective use of money would be to give Gulf High a new school that uses space more efficiently, provides modern technology and meets current safety guidelines. The project also will allow for the removal of portable classrooms.

“This new school is just going to offer so many better educational opportunities,” School Board chairperson Cynthia Armstrong said.

School Board members received a report on the latest plans during their Tuesday workshop. At the same meeting, the board also approved a study that calls for the replacement of several buildings at nearby Gulf Middle School, which housed the high school before it relocated.

Site work on the $58 million Gulf High project begins later this month. First up will be the construction of a new main school building that includes classrooms, administrative offices and the media center.

It will rise in the southeast corner of the campus, away from existing buildings, where students will continue to attend throughout the work. Project manager Dirk Keller told the board that some of the initial work will include installing about 1,000 piles into the ground, which he said could be noisy for the surrounding community over about six weeks.

“Our goal is to get it done as quickly as possible,” Keller said.

Once the new main building is complete, anticipated to happen in late 2023, the plan calls for razing the current primary structure. The project will relocate parking and a bus loop, and add a new outdoor courtyard and corridors. It’s targeted to be completed by July 2024.

Architect Lex Long told the board that he based the design on the school’s history as the Buccaneers and its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico. He sought to incorporate shipping and water motifs throughout the interior and exterior.

That includes the idea of large “portholes” where students can gather inside, and a “shipwreck” inspired courtyard. You can see the full presentation here.

School Board member Alison Crumbley noted the drawings showed the new version will include lots of windows to let in natural light, quite unlike the current structure.

“As a Gulf High graduate, I am very excited,” Crumbley said.

Assistant superintendent Betsy Kuhn, whose division oversees construction projects, noted Gulf has a large and active alumni group, and said they would be included in the school’s new look. The plan calls for a history wall near the commons.

“It’s a very important school and a part of the community,” Kuhn said.

The district has scheduled a Feb. 22 meeting to present the project to the community.

• • •

