KCSO: 25-year-old man arrested in connection to human trafficking of a minor

By Mason Rockfellow
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old man Monday in connection to human trafficking of a minor.

Kajuan Richardson, 25, had an active warrant for human trafficking and sexual intercourse with a minor at the time of the arrest.

When Richardson was arrested, he was in the company of one adult female and one underage female, according to the KCSO. After the arrest, a search warrant for Richardson’s residence was served and multiple open charges including pimping/pandering of juvenile victims, possession of a loaded firearm by a felon, and drug sales were added against Richardson.

The sheriff’s office learned of three human trafficking victims during this investigation and that Richardson was also attempting to get another underage female to become a prostitute, according to KCSO.

The arrest was a result of an investigation being conducted by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, members of HIDTA, Metropolitan Patrol, and the Alliance Against Family Violence.

If you have information regarding this case, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or to remain anonymous call the Secret Witness hotline at (661) 322-4040.

