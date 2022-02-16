ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

New state program helps NC firefighters affected by their leading cause of death

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4BQX_0eGHrSCv00

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Cancer is known as the biggest threat to firefighters. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, it was responsible for two-thirds of line of duty deaths between 2002 and 2019.

A study from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found there were about twice as many firefighters with malignant mesothelioma. The cancer is rare and caused by exposure to asbestos.

RELATED: Inoperable brain tumors aren’t stopping Fuquay-Varina firefighter

The 2021-2023 state budget includes $15 million for a Firefighter Cancer Benefit Pilot Program to help firefighters affected by the disease.

“Before, North Carolina was one of only two states without presumptive legislation or a program to protect their states’ firefighters from the financial devastation of occupational cancer,” Keith Wilder, commander of the Health and Safety Compliance Division with the Raleigh Fire Department, said in a statement.

According to the city of Raleigh, the program provides the following:

  • Lump sum cancer benefit of $25,000 per cancer diagnosis (up to two diagnoses)
  • Up to $12,000 in out-of-pocket medical expense reimbursement
  • Disability benefit:
    • For paid firefighters, 75 percent of salary or $5,000 per month for total disability
    • For volunteer firefighters, $1,500 per month for total disability

The program is not the only effort to protect firefighters in the city of Raleigh.

RELATED: North Carolina firefighters with cancer fight for coverage

“During my 22-year career, the Raleigh Fire Department has undertaken equipment purchases, procedural changes and cultural transformation to reduce the risk of cancer to our personnel,” said Captain Brian Taylor in a statement.

For example, the city says their firefighters no longer wear their protective gear inside the stations’ living areas. They now remove contaminated gear and shower immediately after the fire.

The department’s Research and Development team recently completed a research report on particulate-blocking hoods. They looked at new technology for personal protective hoods that protect against cancer-causing hazards found at fire scenes. The staff was able to select a hood for purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 17

NC ranks 42nd for helping support mental health in kids, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The pandemic has created an awfully perfect environment to negatively impact mental health. Hopeful Futures Campaign said as a whole, the country wasn’t doing enough to address the mental health crisis and it’s only gotten worse. The Hopeful Futures Campaign’s latest report said, “As our nation struggles to keep children in […]
KIDS
CBS 17

With omicron fading in NC, are breakthrough cases also headed down?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials added fewer breakthrough COVID-19 cases in North Carolina for the second week in a row. The weekly report released Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services included about 29,000 more post-vaccination cases than there were in last week’s publication. NCDHHS says nearly 500,000 breakthrough cases […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Health
City
Raleigh, NC
CBS 17

Number of nursing homes with COVID outbreaks continues to plateau

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and other congregate living facilities across North Carolina continues to level off. The weekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 392 nursing homes — a net increase of just six from last week. The report also includes the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Cancer Institute#Cancer Research#Health And Safety#Cause Of Death#Nc
CBS 17

COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations fall for 19th straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina reported its smallest one-day count of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday added fewer than 3,000 new cases for the first time since December. The number of patients in hospitals also continued its rapid descent, in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
CBS 17

CBS 17

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy